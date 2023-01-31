Kibicho reveals moment when Magoha almost resigned from office

Kibicho revealed that Magoha had issued a gazette notice that was going to send home the University of Nairobi council temporarily, a decision which was reverted by other forces something that disappointed him.

"There was a small problem at the University of Nairobi, and the council was to take a temporary leave. That weekend Magoha had issued a gazette notice, and the decision seemed to have changed. He felt he had been put under the bus,” he narrated.

The resignation did not however come to be as Kibicho intervened and settled the matter that saw Magoha revert his decision.

“I told him to calm down and informed him that he had joined a political arena and the country was bigger than him. I told him to tear the letter and face the situation,” he explained.

Kibicho was speaking when former President Uhuru’s cabinet went to condole with the family of the late former CS.

Magoha’s education ministry predecessor Fred Matiangi praised the late professor, describing him as an upright man who led his mandate appropriately.

“Magoha exhibited the best of Kenya, and when I see some things I remember prof Magoha and I wish we emulate the man he was,” Matiangi said.