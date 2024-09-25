KDF steps in to upgrade poor road in Thika [Photos]

This vital infrastructure project is part of the Kenya Defence Forces’ (KDF) Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) initiative.

It aims to strengthen ties with the local community as the nation prepares to celebrate KDF Day on 14th October 2024.

Road construction details

The road will undergo significant improvements, which will span approximately 2.5 kilometres from the Thika-Garissa Highway to Mountain View Phase Two.

The project includes murram layering, the installation of drainage systems, and the paving of the road.

These enhancements are expected to greatly improve access to the area, particularly during the rainy season, when the road's condition has deteriorated.

The construction is being led by Brigadier Victor Mburu, Commander of the Combat Engineers Brigade, and Brigadier Joseph Mutua, Commander of the Construction Engineers Brigade.

The two senior commanders have committed to delivering a high-quality project that will positively impact the community.

Community gratitude

Speaking during the launch, local community chairman Mr Elias Munyiri expressed his appreciation for the KDF’s swift response to their appeal for assistance.

He noted that the poor road conditions had been a major challenge for residents, affecting daily movement and commerce.

“We are extremely grateful for the KDF’s intervention. This road has caused us many problems, especially during the rainy season. Their help is a blessing,” Mr Munyiri said.

Brigadier Mburu acknowledged the community’s request and explained that the roadworks had been approved after thorough consultations.

“We received the community’s plea for help, and after extensive discussions with all stakeholders, we are happy to be here today, starting this important project,” he stated.

Economic impact and future plans

Brigadier Mutua emphasised the significance of ongoing collaboration between the KDF and the Thika community.

He highlighted the road’s importance in facilitating the movement of people and goods, thereby contributing to the area’s economic growth.

“This road will allow for the smooth movement of goods and people in all weather conditions, which is critical for the economic development of this region,” Brigadier Mutua remarked.

He also revealed that there are plans for future KDF-led infrastructure projects in the nearby Makongeni and Kiganjo areas, which are expected to further benefit the Thika community.

