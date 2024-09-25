The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
KDF steps in to upgrade poor road in Thika [Photos]

Amos Robi

The launch of the road construction was attended by key KDF and local government officials

The Kenya Army Corps of Engineers, led by Combat Engineers Brigade Commander Brigadier Victor Mburu and Construction Engineers Brigade Commander Brigadier Joseph Mutua, during the launch of the construction of the Gatundu-Munyu road in Kamagambo.
The Kenya Army Corps of Engineers has launched the construction of the Gatundu-Munyu road in Kamagambo, Thika Town Constituency, Kiambu County.

This vital infrastructure project is part of the Kenya Defence Forces’ (KDF) Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) initiative.

It aims to strengthen ties with the local community as the nation prepares to celebrate KDF Day on 14th October 2024.

The road will undergo significant improvements, which will span approximately 2.5 kilometres from the Thika-Garissa Highway to Mountain View Phase Two.

The Kenya Army Corps of Engineers, led by Combat Engineers Brigade Commander Brigadier Victor Mburu and Construction Engineers Brigade Commander Brigadier Joseph Mutua, during the launch of the construction of the Gatundu-Munyu road in Kamagambo.
The project includes murram layering, the installation of drainage systems, and the paving of the road.

These enhancements are expected to greatly improve access to the area, particularly during the rainy season, when the road's condition has deteriorated.

The construction is being led by Brigadier Victor Mburu, Commander of the Combat Engineers Brigade, and Brigadier Joseph Mutua, Commander of the Construction Engineers Brigade.

The two senior commanders have committed to delivering a high-quality project that will positively impact the community.

The Kenya Army Corps of Engineers, led by Combat Engineers Brigade Commander Brigadier Victor Mburu and Construction Engineers Brigade Commander Brigadier Joseph Mutua, during the launch of the construction of the Gatundu-Munyu road in Kamagambo.
Speaking during the launch, local community chairman Mr Elias Munyiri expressed his appreciation for the KDF’s swift response to their appeal for assistance.

He noted that the poor road conditions had been a major challenge for residents, affecting daily movement and commerce.

“We are extremely grateful for the KDF’s intervention. This road has caused us many problems, especially during the rainy season. Their help is a blessing,” Mr Munyiri said.

Brigadier Mburu acknowledged the community’s request and explained that the roadworks had been approved after thorough consultations.

“We received the community’s plea for help, and after extensive discussions with all stakeholders, we are happy to be here today, starting this important project,” he stated.

The Kenya Army Corps of Engineers, led by Combat Engineers Brigade Commander Brigadier Victor Mburu and Construction Engineers Brigade Commander Brigadier Joseph Mutua, during the launch of the construction of the Gatundu-Munyu road in Kamagambo.
Brigadier Mutua emphasised the significance of ongoing collaboration between the KDF and the Thika community.

He highlighted the road’s importance in facilitating the movement of people and goods, thereby contributing to the area’s economic growth.

“This road will allow for the smooth movement of goods and people in all weather conditions, which is critical for the economic development of this region,” Brigadier Mutua remarked.

He also revealed that there are plans for future KDF-led infrastructure projects in the nearby Makongeni and Kiganjo areas, which are expected to further benefit the Thika community.

The Kenya Army Corps of Engineers, led by Combat Engineers Brigade Commander Brigadier Victor Mburu and Construction Engineers Brigade Commander Brigadier Joseph Mutua, during the launch of the construction of the Gatundu-Munyu road in Kamagambo.
The Kenya Army Corps of Engineers, led by Combat Engineers Brigade Commander Brigadier Victor Mburu and Construction Engineers Brigade Commander Brigadier Joseph Mutua, during the launch of the construction of the Gatundu-Munyu road in Kamagambo.

The launch of the Gatundu-Munyu road construction was attended by key KDF and local government officials, including Deputy Brigade Commanders Col Andrew Kapkomoi and Col Maurice Wasomi, Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) representative Mr Stanley Kang’ethe, and several local leaders.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

ADVERTISEMENT

