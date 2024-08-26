Defence CS Soipan Tuya makes debut as guest news anchor [Video]

This appearance was part of her familiarisation tour of the KDF's Strategic Communications Branch at the Defence Headquarters.

During her visit, CS Tuya was briefed on the critical role that the Strategic Communications Branch plays in aligning communication activities with the broader objectives of the KDF.

Defence CS Soipan Tuya during a visit to KDF's Strategic Communications Branch at the Defence Headquarters. Pulse Live Kenya

This branch is integral to creating awareness about the Ministry of Defence’s undertakings, ensuring the public is well-informed about its initiatives and achievements.

The Stratcomm has a state of the art studio which KDF uses to share a weekly news bulleting and other important content related to the military.

During her visit, Soipan Tuya was invited to be a guest anchor for the latest news bulletin.

In her guest anchor role, CS Tuya expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her by President William Ruto and the people of Kenya.

She commended KDF personnel for their dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

CS Tuya also highlighted the importance of the Strategic Communications Branch in maintaining transparency and keeping the public updated on the Ministry of Defence’s activities.

"I commend our service personnel for the good work and sacrifices they continue to make every day in honour of their duty," said Tuya during the broadcast.

She further acknowledged the branch's efforts in creating public awareness, particularly in addressing issues such as fake recruitment advertisements, reassuring Kenyans that legitimate recruitment announcements would be made through official channels.

Watch CS Soipan Tuya's trial at news anchoring below:

Recruitment Integrity

She reassured the public that all official KDF recruitment notices would be published through mainstream media, the official Ministry of Defence website, and KDF's verified social media platforms.

Last week the CS hosted Ministry of Defence departmental heads for an introductory and briefing. She emphasised on the need to uphold commitment, teamwork and dedication in pursuit of our overall obligation of offering policy and administrative support to the Kenya Defence Forces.

She also met KDF bosses led by Chief of Defence General Charles Kahariri.

During the meeting with KD, leadership CS Tuya highlighted the importance of a whole of government approach.

Defence CS Soipan Tuya during a meeting with KDF bosses at Defence Heaquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

She noted that it is critical for the Ministry of Defense to work closely with Parliament other ministries, departments and agencies for the mutual benefit of Kenyans.