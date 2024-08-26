The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Defence CS Soipan Tuya makes debut as guest news anchor [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya stepped into a new role as she tried her hand at news anchoring

Defence CS Soipan Tuya makes debut as guest news anchor on KDF latest bulletin
Defence CS Soipan Tuya makes debut as guest news anchor on KDF latest bulletin

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya made a unique debut by stepping into the role of guest anchor during the latest Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) news bulletin.

Recommended articles

This appearance was part of her familiarisation tour of the KDF's Strategic Communications Branch at the Defence Headquarters.

During her visit, CS Tuya was briefed on the critical role that the Strategic Communications Branch plays in aligning communication activities with the broader objectives of the KDF.

Defence CS Soipan Tuya during a visit to KDF's Strategic Communications Branch at the Defence Headquarters.
Defence CS Soipan Tuya during a visit to KDF's Strategic Communications Branch at the Defence Headquarters. Defence CS Soipan Tuya during a visit to KDF's Strategic Communications Branch at the Defence Headquarters. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

This branch is integral to creating awareness about the Ministry of Defence’s undertakings, ensuring the public is well-informed about its initiatives and achievements.

The Stratcomm has a state of the art studio which KDF uses to share a weekly news bulleting and other important content related to the military.

During her visit, Soipan Tuya was invited to be a guest anchor for the latest news bulletin.

In her guest anchor role, CS Tuya expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her by President William Ruto and the people of Kenya.

She commended KDF personnel for their dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

CS Tuya also highlighted the importance of the Strategic Communications Branch in maintaining transparency and keeping the public updated on the Ministry of Defence’s activities.

"I commend our service personnel for the good work and sacrifices they continue to make every day in honour of their duty," said Tuya during the broadcast.

She further acknowledged the branch's efforts in creating public awareness, particularly in addressing issues such as fake recruitment advertisements, reassuring Kenyans that legitimate recruitment announcements would be made through official channels.

READ: Soipan Tuya's Biography: Family political history, academic achievements & net worth

Watch CS Soipan Tuya's trial at news anchoring below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Recruitment Integrity

She reassured the public that all official KDF recruitment notices would be published through mainstream media, the official Ministry of Defence website, and KDF's verified social media platforms.

Last week the CS hosted Ministry of Defence departmental heads for an introductory and briefing. She emphasised on the need to uphold commitment, teamwork and dedication in pursuit of our overall obligation of offering policy and administrative support to the Kenya Defence Forces.

She also met KDF bosses led by Chief of Defence General Charles Kahariri.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting with KD, leadership CS Tuya highlighted the importance of a whole of government approach.

Defence CS Soipan Tuya during a meeting with KDF bosses at Defence Heaquarters in Nairobi
Defence CS Soipan Tuya during a meeting with KDF bosses at Defence Heaquarters in Nairobi Defence CS Soipan Tuya during a meeting with KDF bosses at Defence Heaquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

She noted that it is critical for the Ministry of Defense to work closely with Parliament other ministries, departments and agencies for the mutual benefit of Kenyans.

General Kahariri pledged to support to the Defence CS in the achievement of her leadership roles and in ensuring that the ministry functions effectively as mandated.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ian Oparanya: From CoG finance office to youth leader & fashion icon

Ian Oparanya: From CoG finance office to youth leader & fashion icon

Jacob Ng'etich - What to know about Mudavadi's new pressman replacing Salim Swaleh

Jacob Ng'etich - What to know about Mudavadi's new pressman replacing Salim Swaleh

Defence CS Soipan Tuya makes debut as guest news anchor [Video]

Defence CS Soipan Tuya makes debut as guest news anchor [Video]

WATCH: Salim Swaleh in tears as he pleads with Mudavadi for aid in fraud case

WATCH: Salim Swaleh in tears as he pleads with Mudavadi for aid in fraud case

Groom dies alongside 4 family members in tragic road accident

Groom dies alongside 4 family members in tragic road accident

Didmus Barasa responds to EACC summon on Sh2Million bribery claims

Didmus Barasa responds to EACC summon on Sh2Million bribery claims

Ruto convenes townhall to engage students on university funding model

Ruto convenes townhall to engage students on university funding model

14 Kenyan women rescued from prostitution ring in India

14 Kenyan women rescued from prostitution ring in India

5 dead, several injured in grisly accident along Eldoret-Malaba highway

5 dead, several injured in grisly accident along Eldoret-Malaba highway

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and ODM loyalist Nuru Okanga

Nuru Okanga gets Sh1.3M capital to start business & 3-bedroom house

Prof Dickson Andala, CEO NRF making remarks during the researchers training workshop at the Kenya National Research Festival 2024

Kenya's brightest minds are converging this August to transform the future

Road accident in the Migaa area near Salgaa area Nakuru

13 dead, 36 injured in tragic accident along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway [Photos]

Acting IG Gilbert Masengeli with DCI Amin Mohamed at Gigiri Police Station

Acting IG takes drastic action over escape of Kware murders prime suspect