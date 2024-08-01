The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Police on the spot over hurried arrest & deportation of 36 foreign politicians

Denis Mwangi

The 36 foreign politicians were arrested at Ukweli Pastoral Center

A Kenyan police vehicle

Kira Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Ssemujju, has called on the Ugandan government to clarify the circumstances surrounding the alleged arrest and assault of 36 Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) members in Kenya.

In a statement, MP Ssemujju expressed his concerns over the apparent breach of international protocols, drawing parallels to past tensions between Uganda and Rwanda over similar incidents.

"We have 36 FDC leaders who were kidnapped from Kenya by the External Security Organisation (ESO) and the Ugandan military. I don’t know whether Uganda simply walks into another country," Ssemujju remarked, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations.

He further noted the troubling aspect of the situation, revealing that one of the 36 FDC members is a registered refugee in Kenya, raising questions about the legality and ethics of the operation.

The MP emphasised the need for the government to provide a clear explanation of the actions taken by Ugandan security forces on foreign soil, particularly in light of past diplomatic issues caused by similar incidents.

As the situation unfolds, there is increasing pressure on both the Ugandan and Kenyan governments to investigate the incident thoroughly and uphold international laws protecting the rights and safety of individuals, especially those who are refugees.

Kira Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Ssemujju

In a strongly worded press statement, Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o has condemned the violent arrest of 36 Ugandan opposition politicians from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Party in Kisumu last week.

The incident, which occurred on July 23, 2024, involved a group of armed individuals, believed to be Ugandan and Kenyan security personnel, who allegedly broke into a guest house where the politicians were staying, assaulted them, and forcibly deported them to Uganda.

According to Ugandan opposition leader Dr. Kiiza Besigye, the politicians had reportedly just concluded a meeting at the Ukweli Pastoral Center on the outskirts of Kisumu City.

The FDC members had lawfully entered Kenya with the necessary permissions from immigration officials to attend the meeting.

Governor Nyong'o expressed his dismay at the incident, emphasising that the County Government of Kisumu had no involvement with the visiting politicians.

He condemned the human rights violations inflicted upon them while they were within the territory of Kisumu County.

"As the Governor of Kisumu where the incident happened, I challenge the Kenyan Police to clarify if its officers were involved in the attack and hurried deportation of the Ugandans and the reason behind the incident," Nyong'o stated.

He further called for a thorough investigation into the matter, urging both Kenyan and Ugandan authorities to provide transparency and accountability.

Anyang' Nyong'o

Nyong'o underscored Kenya's commitment to upholding international human rights standards, asserting that the country should not be complicit in actions that curtail the rights of individuals legally present within its borders.

He urged Ugandan authorities to disclose the nature of any crimes the 36 politicians might have committed, highlighting that Kenya is a democratic nation that respects the rule of law and human rights.

Following the arrest, the Uganda Police alleged that the individuals were involved in "covert activities that are suspected to be subversive," which attracted the attention of Kenyan security forces.

The statement, signed by ACP Rusoke Kituuma, Press and Public Relations Officer of the Uganda Police Force, emphasised that the Ugandan authorities are working closely with their Kenyan counterparts to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The police assured the public that an inquiry is ongoing and that once concluded, Uganda's Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will provide guidance on the next steps, including presenting the suspects in court.

ACP Rusoke Kituuma
The police also issued a caution against political actors organising and facilitating their supporters to travel and operate in foreign countries without proper authorisation.

