The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya receives Sh400B loan

Denis Mwangi

Sh110 billion of the loan will be spent in the construction of 200 dams to provide water for irrigation, domestic use and livestock.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u and AfriExim President Benedict Oramah signing a Sh400 billion loan at State House on May 2, 2023
Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u and AfriExim President Benedict Oramah signing a Sh400 billion loan at State House on May 2, 2023

The Government of Kenya has entered into a financing programme with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) worth Sh400 billion.

Recommended articles

The loaned signed on Tusday evening May 2, is aimed at supporting the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

The three-year programme was signed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u on behalf of Kenya, and Afreximbank President Benedict Oramah on behalf of the bank, and witnessed by President William Ruto at State House.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u signing a Sh400 billion loan with the AfriExim bank at State House on May 2, 2023
Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u signing a Sh400 billion loan with the AfriExim bank at State House on May 2, 2023 Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u signing a Sh400 billion loan with the AfriExim bank at State House on May 2, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

AfriExim came in handy and supported our recently concluded fuel importation deal; this eased pressure on our foreign reserves,” the president said.

According to Prof. Oramah, the programme will support the government's priorities in various sectors.

The facility is also expected to enhance the capacity of Kenya National Trading Corporation in meeting its obligations to import affordable fertilisers, dry commodities and edible oil.

During the signing ceremony, President Ruto highlighted the importance of the financing programme in supporting the construction of 200 dams for Sh110 billion that will provide water for irrigation, domestic use, and livestock.

He noted that with the deteriorating water levels due to climate change, it is essential to maximise water harvesting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme will also support the government's industrialisation efforts, including the development of industrial parks and five special economic zones in Nakuru, Busia, Kirinyaga, Thika, and Eldoret.

Additionally, it will focus on priorities such as SMEs and the digital superhighway, as well as stabilising the market.

President William Ruto and AfriExim President Benedict Oramah at State House on May 2, 2023
President William Ruto and AfriExim President Benedict Oramah at State House on May 2, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto welcomed Afreximbank's initiative on Pan African payment systems, which will enhance Africa's contribution to global trade which has stagnated at less than 3% for some time.

Oramah, on the other hand, praised President Ruto for his passion for the country and his clarity of thought.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

1990s Subaru thrashes a Sh10 M Audi sports car in Nyahururu drag race [Video]

1990s Subaru thrashes a Sh10 M Audi sports car in Nyahururu drag race [Video]

Kenyans to pay more for US Visas after new changes

Kenyans to pay more for US Visas after new changes

Why national remuneration policy is crucial for transforming Kenya's media landscape

Why national remuneration policy is crucial for transforming Kenya's media landscape

Cliff Ombeta under investigations days after taking on Ezekiel's case

Cliff Ombeta under investigations days after taking on Ezekiel's case

Kenya receives Sh400B loan

Kenya receives Sh400B loan

Azimio leaders restrategise after protests failed to take place in Nairobi

Azimio leaders restrategise after protests failed to take place in Nairobi

Uhuru ousted as Jubilee party leader, to face disciplinary action

Uhuru ousted as Jubilee party leader, to face disciplinary action

Paul Mackezie re-arrested shortly after being released

Paul Mackezie re-arrested shortly after being released

Police flush out Mackenzie's wife after finding incriminating texts

Police flush out Mackenzie's wife after finding incriminating texts

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a crusade in 2022

Police probe Pastor Ezekiel [Everything we know so far]

Chief of Defence General Francis Ogolla

General Francis Ogolla's Biography: Family, education, US fighter jet training

Pastor Ezekiel Odero shortly after being arrested in Mombasa

Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

New Life Prayer Centre and Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife, Sarah Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward