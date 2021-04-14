Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen has insisted that the Hustler Nation is not planning on having talks of an alliance with former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

Speaking when he appeared on Citizen TV, Murkomen said the main reason this is happening is because they believe as the Hustler Nation, their only worthy competitor is the ODM leader.

He mentioned that anyone imagining that the two leaders will team up is thinking of Kenya becoming a one-party state, and there will be no need to hold elections then.

“Any politician who wants to be the President of Kenya would want support from anybody across the country. What I can confirm even if I may not be at the centre of that decision making, we have never had and are not planning to have a conversation towards forming a political alliance with ODM and here is the reason; We in the hustler nation and who support William Ruto for president believe that the only credible competitor we have in the country is Raila Odinga."

File image of DP Ruto with Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen (right)

"Any person imagining, we are going to form an alliance with the only available competitor would be imagining maybe Kenya wants to become a one-party state,” Kipchumba Murkomen.

The former Senate Majority leader’s words were followed by those of ODM Chairman John Mbadi, who denied the existence of talks between the two opposing camps, of a possible alliance ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Read Also: John Mbadi reveals details of the only call Raila has had with DP Ruto