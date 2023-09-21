KTN, Radio Maisha & 5 other stations to face periodic interruptions for 7 days

These disruptions are a consequence of the biannual satellite sun outage, which occurs in March and September.

Standard Media Group has notified its viewers and listeners about the anticipated signal interruptions that could impact their broadcast experience during this timeframe.

"We wish to inform our dear listeners and viewers that we will be experiencing periodic signal interruptions during the day between September 20 and September 27 affecting our radio and TV transmission," read the statement by the media house.

These signal interruptions are projected to persist for approximately eight to ten minutes at a time.

Stations to face signal interruptions

The signal interruptions will affect standard media group stations including Radio Maisha, Vybz Radio, KTN News, KTN Home, Spice FM, KTN Farmers TV and BTV.

During this seven-day period, viewers and listeners may encounter a range of disruptions, encompassing issues like suboptimal picture quality, momentary picture freezing, or brief audio distortion.

It's important to note that these signal interruptions may not be exclusive to radio and television audiences alone.

Those using internet services reliant on satellite transmission could also experience intermittent disruptions.

What is a satellite outage?

The phenomenon of a satellite sun outage is a natural occurrence tied to the alignment of the sun directly behind the satellite.

This alignment results in the receiver capturing both the satellite's signal and solar interference.

The extent of disruption can vary, ranging from minor signal loss to the complete inundation of the signal with solar noise.

Several factors come into play in determining the duration of signal loss during a solar outage.

These factors include the geographical location of the receiver, the satellite's orbital position, the antenna's bandwidth, and other variables.

Broadcasting relies on satellite transmission, which involves a signal originating from a source, such as a television or radio, and being sent to a 'gateway station,' often equipped with a sizable antenna.

This antenna then dispatches the signal to a satellite, which subsequently relays it across a designated area, enabling individuals to tune into television programs or radio broadcasts.

