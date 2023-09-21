The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KTN, Radio Maisha & 5 other stations to face periodic interruptions for 7 days

Amos Robi

During this period viewers and listeners may encounter a range of disruptions, encompassing issues like suboptimal picture quality, picture freezing or audio distortion.

Radio Maisha studios
Radio Maisha studios

Television and radio enthusiasts in Kenya are set to experience intermittent signal interruptions spanning seven days, commencing on Wednesday, September 20, and continuing until September 27.

Recommended articles

These disruptions are a consequence of the biannual satellite sun outage, which occurs in March and September.

Standard Media Group has notified its viewers and listeners about the anticipated signal interruptions that could impact their broadcast experience during this timeframe.

"We wish to inform our dear listeners and viewers that we will be experiencing periodic signal interruptions during the day between September 20 and September 27 affecting our radio and TV transmission," read the statement by the media house.

ADVERTISEMENT

These signal interruptions are projected to persist for approximately eight to ten minutes at a time.

The signal interruptions will affect standard media group stations including Radio Maisha, Vybz Radio, KTN News, KTN Home, Spice FM, KTN Farmers TV and BTV.

KTN News studios
KTN News studios KTN News studios Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

During this seven-day period, viewers and listeners may encounter a range of disruptions, encompassing issues like suboptimal picture quality, momentary picture freezing, or brief audio distortion.

It's important to note that these signal interruptions may not be exclusive to radio and television audiences alone.

Those using internet services reliant on satellite transmission could also experience intermittent disruptions.

The phenomenon of a satellite sun outage is a natural occurrence tied to the alignment of the sun directly behind the satellite.

ADVERTISEMENT

This alignment results in the receiver capturing both the satellite's signal and solar interference.

Radio studio
Radio studio Pulse Ghana

READ: Insider appointed acting CEO to drive Standard Group's comeback

The extent of disruption can vary, ranging from minor signal loss to the complete inundation of the signal with solar noise.

Several factors come into play in determining the duration of signal loss during a solar outage.

ADVERTISEMENT

These factors include the geographical location of the receiver, the satellite's orbital position, the antenna's bandwidth, and other variables.

Broadcasting relies on satellite transmission, which involves a signal originating from a source, such as a television or radio, and being sent to a 'gateway station,' often equipped with a sizable antenna.

A man holding a remote control
A man holding a remote control A man holding a remote control Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Top 15 TV stations in Kenya by viewership - Geo Poll report

This antenna then dispatches the signal to a satellite, which subsequently relays it across a designated area, enabling individuals to tune into television programs or radio broadcasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Media companies typically employ geostationary satellites, meaning these satellites are positioned in orbits that allow them to remain stationary over a specific point on Earth.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto recalls 1st interaction with 'Sipangwingwi' producer while mourning his death

Ruto recalls 1st interaction with 'Sipangwingwi' producer while mourning his death

KTN, Radio Maisha & 5 other stations to face periodic interruptions for 7 days

KTN, Radio Maisha & 5 other stations to face periodic interruptions for 7 days

Photos of Sakaja put to rest Babu Owino's sensational accusations

Photos of Sakaja put to rest Babu Owino's sensational accusations

Meet FBI-trained investigator hired to tame rogue judges & Judiciary staff

Meet FBI-trained investigator hired to tame rogue judges & Judiciary staff

How homebuyers and investors will benefit from The Real Estate Regulation Bill 2023

How homebuyers and investors will benefit from The Real Estate Regulation Bill 2023

U.S. televangelist announces gov't-sponsored mega crusade in Kenya

U.S. televangelist announces gov't-sponsored mega crusade in Kenya

Watch: Lady ditches motorbike ride for Land Cruiser in traffic

Watch: Lady ditches motorbike ride for Land Cruiser in traffic

Huduma Namba vs Maisha Namba, here are the 5 major differences

Huduma Namba vs Maisha Namba, here are the 5 major differences

Why CS Kuria's public apology raises more questions

Why CS Kuria's public apology raises more questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

File image of a crime scene

Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo

Tumaini Primary School headteacher Millicent Kefa

Tumaini Primary School apologises for viral video alleging student hunger

KDF Troops

How to check if you have been shortlisted for the KDF Specialist Officers & Tradesmen/women