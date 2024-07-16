Rais unatupigania ama tukupige? Residents of Kware speak

Residents of Kware, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, have spoken out amid ongoing investigations following the discovery of bodies dumped at a site in their community.
Residents of Kware, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, have spoken out, issuing a bold reminder of the promises he made during his visit to the area.
Shocked by the incident, residents are calling for swift investigation and action to ensure justice for the families of the deceased.
Speaking out, a resident who did not identify his name expressed frustration and directed a message to President Ruto, questioning his commitment to their community's welfare.
In a video shared by K24, the resident reminded the President of promises made during his campaign visits to the area, lamenting that instead of progress, they now face the horror of death and sorrow.
"Rais unatupigania ama tukupige? Hatuogopi kuongea... Wakati wa kudanganyanan uliisha. Ma wewe mwenyew kwa campaign zako nikikumbuka ukija eneo la Kware ulituahidi mengi. Lakini tuna nini? majonzi, machungu! Miili. Inanikera! Hainifurahishi. Angalia mwenzangu pale chini. Anarisk maisha yake kusaidia mwenzake yule ambaye ashakufa.
"(We are not afraid to speak out. The time for deception is over. During your campaigns, you promised us much. But what do we have now? Grief, pain! Bodies. It infuriates me. It doesn't bring me joy)," the man stated emphatically as others supported his sentiments in the background.
Pointing to the immediate situation and potential future risks, the resident challenged President Ruto directly.
"Swali ntakuuliza bila uoga rais, na siogopi kuangalia machoni na kuuliza, leo ni hawa, kesho? Calibar zenu tunazo. Na ndio hizi Rais. Imetosha! That's enough!
"(Are you fighting for us, or against us? We are not afraid to look you in the eye and ask. Today it's these bodies, what about tomorrow?)" he questioned.
The resident highlighted the community's resilience and determination to seek justice, urging the President to take decisive action.
"We have our limits. Enough is enough, Mr. President. That's enough!" the man concluded.
Families identify bodies of loved ones at City Mortuary
Since July 15, families have been gathering at the Nairobi City Mortuary to identify their loved ones among the victims.
The discovery of over 10 bodies in a quarry at Mukuru Kwa Njenga has deeply shaken the local community.
Authorities have arrested one suspect in connection with the deaths, who is expected to face charges in court.