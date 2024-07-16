The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Rais unatupigania ama tukupige? Residents of Kware speak

Lynet Okumu

Residents of Kware, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, have spoken out, issuing a bold reminder of the promises he made during his visit to the area.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry
Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry

Residents of Kware, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, have spoken out amid ongoing investigations following the discovery of bodies dumped at a site in their community.

Recommended articles

Shocked by the incident, residents are calling for swift investigation and action to ensure justice for the families of the deceased.

Speaking out, a resident who did not identify his name expressed frustration and directed a message to President Ruto, questioning his commitment to their community's welfare.

Kware residents send bold message to President Ruto
Kware residents send bold message to President Ruto Kware residents send bold message to President Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Family in shock after identifying body of Josephine Owino, lady who 'sent' a dream

In a video shared by K24, the resident reminded the President of promises made during his campaign visits to the area, lamenting that instead of progress, they now face the horror of death and sorrow.

"Rais unatupigania ama tukupige? Hatuogopi kuongea... Wakati wa kudanganyanan uliisha. Ma wewe mwenyew kwa campaign zako nikikumbuka ukija eneo la Kware ulituahidi mengi. Lakini tuna nini? majonzi, machungu! Miili. Inanikera! Hainifurahishi. Angalia mwenzangu pale chini. Anarisk maisha yake kusaidia mwenzake yule ambaye ashakufa.

"(We are not afraid to speak out. The time for deception is over. During your campaigns, you promised us much. But what do we have now? Grief, pain! Bodies. It infuriates me. It doesn't bring me joy)," the man stated emphatically as others supported his sentiments in the background.

Family member faints at City Mortuary after viewing Josephine's body retrieved from Kware Dam, Mukuru Kwa Njenga
Family member faints at City Mortuary after viewing Josephine's body retrieved from Kware Dam, Mukuru Kwa Njenga Family member faints at City Mortuary after viewing Josephine's body retrieved from Kware Dam, Mukuru Kwa Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kware bodies: 24-year-old shares his account after being linked to ongoing probe

Pointing to the immediate situation and potential future risks, the resident challenged President Ruto directly.

"Swali ntakuuliza bila uoga rais, na siogopi kuangalia machoni na kuuliza, leo ni hawa, kesho? Calibar zenu tunazo. Na ndio hizi Rais. Imetosha! That's enough!

"(Are you fighting for us, or against us? We are not afraid to look you in the eye and ask. Today it's these bodies, what about tomorrow?)" he questioned.

The resident highlighted the community's resilience and determination to seek justice, urging the President to take decisive action.

"We have our limits. Enough is enough, Mr. President. That's enough!" the man concluded.

READ: 19 items DCI found in the house of prime suspect

Since July 15, families have been gathering at the Nairobi City Mortuary to identify their loved ones among the victims.

The discovery of over 10 bodies in a quarry at Mukuru Kwa Njenga has deeply shaken the local community.

Authorities have arrested one suspect in connection with the deaths, who is expected to face charges in court.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rais unatupigania ama tukupige? Residents of Kware speak

Rais unatupigania ama tukupige? Residents of Kware speak

Maandamano Tuesday: Situation escalates along Nairobi's Kimathi Street
Live

Maandamano Tuesday: Situation escalates along Nairobi's Kimathi Street

Acting police IG raises security concern as protests begin in different counties

Acting police IG raises security concern as protests begin in different counties

Family in shock after identifying body of Josephine Owino, lady who 'sent' a dream

Family in shock after identifying body of Josephine Owino, lady who 'sent' a dream

Kisumu accident: Uzima University bus crash kills one, injures several students

Kisumu accident: Uzima University bus crash kills one, injures several students

10 Kenyan projects & individuals supported by Ford Foundation

10 Kenyan projects & individuals supported by Ford Foundation

Kware bodies: 24-year-old shares his account after being linked to ongoing probe

Kware bodies: 24-year-old shares his account after being linked to ongoing probe

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 reasons Kenyans are taking to the streets in protests

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 reasons Kenyans are taking to the streets in protests

Notable cases handled by DCI Mohamed Amin in 35-year law enforcement career

Notable cases handled by DCI Mohamed Amin in 35-year law enforcement career

Trending

Ken Mijungu

Never! Ken Mijungu bans MP from his show over controversial remarks

Raila Odinga with his son Raila Odinga Junior

Raila Junior's post causes online storm after father supports Ruto's youth dialogue

Attorney General Justin Muturi

AG Justin Muturi pursues legal redress over Standard Media article

Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X)

Gladys Wanga celebrates revenue milestone as youths demand her resignation