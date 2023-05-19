The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Outrage erupts online as deaf woman is stripped naked in a matatu

Amos Robi

Mike Sonko joined in condemning the incident and mobilising help for the woman

Afile photo of matatus in a terminus
Afile photo of matatus in a terminus

Kenyans online expressed their anger and disgust towards a matatu crew who assaulted and stripped naked a deaf and dumb woman, who experienced difficulty in communication to pay the matatu fare.

Disturbing photos circulating on social media depict the helpless woman inside the matatu, which is believed to operate on the Nairobi-Meru route.

The incident has raised questions about the matatu's departure from the terminus without collecting the woman's fare, violating standard matatu policies. Additionally, many have criticized the onlookers who failed to intervene as the woman was subjected to such a degrading and violating ordeal.

Questions have arisen regarding how the vehicle left the terminus without collecting her fare, raising concerns about adherence to matatu policies. Additionally, many have condemned the bystanders who failed to intervene as the woman was subjected to such humiliation.

READ: Sonko extends help to needy Narok girl after viral dress-mending photo

Photo of woman who was stripped naked in matatu
Photo of woman who was stripped naked in matatu Photo of woman who was stripped naked in matatu Pulse Live Kenya

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is among those who have condemned the incident, expressing his outrage and extending assistance to the victim.

"My attention has been drawn to this disturbing case of a deaf lady that was stripped naked by operators of this Sacco believed to be plying the Nairobi-Meru route because she was unable to efficiently communicate with them about fare. This is so inhumane and totally uncalled for!" Sonko said.

Sonko requested that anyone with information about the lady contact him so he could assist her. He emphasized that the actions of a few unruly touts should not negatively impact the reputation of the entire matatu industry.

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sonko saves stranded Pwani University students after tragic accident

He also called for the immediate arrest of those responsible for undressing the woman if they had not yet turned themselves in at the nearest police station.

The incident has ignited demands for action to be taken against the perpetrators by the relevant authorities.

The incident is among the rising cases of public service vehicle operators going rogue and breaking traffic laws which in some cases have claimed the lives of passengers.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

