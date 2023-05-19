Outrage erupts online as deaf woman is stripped naked in a matatu

Disturbing photos circulating on social media depict the helpless woman inside the matatu, which is believed to operate on the Nairobi-Meru route.

The incident has raised questions about the matatu's departure from the terminus without collecting the woman's fare, violating standard matatu policies. Additionally, many have criticized the onlookers who failed to intervene as the woman was subjected to such a degrading and violating ordeal.

Photo of woman who was stripped naked in matatu Pulse Live Kenya

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is among those who have condemned the incident, expressing his outrage and extending assistance to the victim.

"My attention has been drawn to this disturbing case of a deaf lady that was stripped naked by operators of this Sacco believed to be plying the Nairobi-Meru route because she was unable to efficiently communicate with them about fare. This is so inhumane and totally uncalled for!" Sonko said.

Sonko requested that anyone with information about the lady contact him so he could assist her. He emphasized that the actions of a few unruly touts should not negatively impact the reputation of the entire matatu industry.

Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

He also called for the immediate arrest of those responsible for undressing the woman if they had not yet turned themselves in at the nearest police station.

The incident has ignited demands for action to be taken against the perpetrators by the relevant authorities.