Millicent Omanga takes new Sh20M Bentley Bentayga SUV for a ride [Video]

In a post on her social media, Omanga expressed joy for her new toy, terming it as a blessing from God.

"Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows," she captioned quoting the Bible on James 1:17.

Millicent Omanga flaunts new Bentley Bentayga after her latest appointment Pulse Live Kenya

According to car website Kai & Karo, the price of a Bentley Bentayga starts at Sh20 million and could reach Sh27 million depending on the model.

This latest ride adds to Millicent Omanga's growing list of expensive machines which include a 2024 Range Rover Vogue.

The Bentley Bentayga is a luxury SUV that combines exceptional performance, opulent features, and advanced technology.

Here are some of its most fascinating features:

Performance and Powertrain

The Bentayga offers a range of powerful engines, including a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine producing 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque.

The top-tier Bentayga Speed variant boasts a 6.0-liter W12 engine that generates 626 horsepower, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 290 km/h.

All models come with an all-wheel-drive system, enhancing traction and stability across various terrains

Luxurious Interior

The interior is designed for ultimate comfort, featuring adjustable front seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions.

Bentley uses premium materials throughout the cabin, including leather upholstery and wood veneers, which can be customised to individual tastes.

The interior features customisable mood lighting with options for seven different colors, allowing occupants to set the ambiance according to their preference.

Watch Millicent Omanga taking the Bentley Bentayga for a ride below:

Advanced Technology

A new 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system is standard across models, offering seamless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Additionally, a rear-seat touchscreen remote allows passengers to control various vehicle functions.

The Bentayga includes a suite of advanced driver assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise control, lane assist, night vision, and a 360-degree camera system.

New models feature enhanced air quality systems that monitor and improve cabin air quality, ensuring a comfortable environment for all passengers

Exterior Design

The Bentayga maintains Bentley's signature design language with a bold front grille and elegant lines. Recent updates have introduced new exterior color options and wheel designs for greater personalisation.

Newly introduced all-wheel steering across the range (standard on some models), this feature improves maneuverability at low speeds while enhancing stability at higher speeds.

