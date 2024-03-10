The sports category has moved to a new website.


Jacque Maribe lands ministry head of communications job

Denis Mwangi

Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe has landed a job in the national government.

Jacque Maribe during a past photoshoot
Jacque Maribe during a past photoshoot

Reports reaching the news desk confirm Jacque Maribe has been picked as the Head of Communications in the Ministry of Public Service, which is headed by CS Moses Kuria.

She will be expected to provide comprehensive communication strategies aligned with the objectives of the Ministry of Public Service.

This comes one month after the former news anchor was acquitted in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Jacque Maribe rose to become a prominent media personality. From her early days in the newsroom to her entanglement in high-profile controversies, Maribe's journey is marked by both professional success and personal challenges.

Media Personality Jacque Maribe
Media Personality Jacque Maribe

Born Jacque Wanjiru Maribe on December 18, 1989, Maribe hails from Murang'a County, Kenya. Raised in a middle-class family, she exhibited a passion for storytelling and communication from a young age.

Maribe pursued her education at a local high school before enrolling at the University of Nairobi, where she pursued a degree in journalism and media studies.

Maribe's career in the media industry began to flourish during her university years. She honed her skills as a journalist through internships and freelance opportunities, eventually catching the eye of industry insiders.

In 2009, Maribe landed a coveted position as a news anchor at Citizen TV, one of Kenya's leading television networks.

Her captivating presence on screen and sharp reporting style quickly made her a household name.

Maribe left the station in 2019 after she was arrested in connection to the Monica Kimani case.

Despite her professional success, Maribe's life took a tumultuous turn when she became embroiled in a highly publicized legal saga.

In 2018, Maribe found herself at the center of attention following her romantic involvement with Joseph Irungu, popularly known as Jowie.

Their relationship garnered widespread media attention, especially after Jowie was implicated in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Maribe's connection to Jowie thrust her into a whirlwind of legal proceedings and intense scrutiny from the public and media alike.

She faced charges related to the murder case, leading to a dramatic series of court appearances and media spectacles.

Throughout the ordeal, Maribe maintained her innocence, proclaiming her unwavering support for the judicial process.

In February, the High Court, presided by Justice Grace Nzioka, acquitted her of murder charges.

Jacque Maribe
Jacque Maribe

In recent years, Kenya has witnessed a notable trend where journalists transition from media roles to government positions.

Political leaders often rely on journalists to head communication departments because of their expertise and experience in the field of media and communication.

Journalists are trained to communicate effectively with different audiences. The skills they possess are invaluable in the world of politics, where effective communication is essential to building public support and shaping public opinion.

Journalists also often have a broad network of contacts in the media industry which can be useful in securing favorable coverage for the leaders they work for and in building relationships with journalists and media outlets.

Additinonally, journalists are often familiar with the latest trends and technologies in communication, including social media and digital marketing.

This can be particularly important in today's media landscape, where the use of digital channels to communicate with the public has become increasingly important.





