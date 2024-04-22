Murkomen's warning to car owner after video shows reckless behavior on Mombasa Road

He shared a video of the car being driven along the busy road, with two passengers hanging out of the backseat windows on each side.

The video, taken by a passenger in another vehicle, highlighted an instance of violation of Kenya's traffic laws.

The CS used the video to alert the alleged owner of the car of the dangers the vehicle posed on the road, emphasizing how road users should take safety matter seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

A screengrab of a video showing reckless behaviour in car driven along Mombasa Road Pulse Live Kenya

Murkomen's post stressed the importance of responsible driving and the role of public vigilance in maintaining order on the roads.

"Mr. James Gathogo Njeri, this is how your car was being driven on Mombasa Road in one of those 'where is the Minister' moments. We are concerned and a responsible citizen has alerted us. We shall do what we must," Murkomen wrote.

This public callout serves as a reminder of the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure safety on Kenyan roads, which have often been marred by accidents and reckless driving incidents.

CS Murkomen's mention of "doing what we must" suggests that there could be impending follow up actions aimed at curbing such irresponsible behavior among vehicle owners and drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CS used this incident is a stark reminder of the importance of monitoring how their vehicles are used, especially if driven by others.

It also serves as a general warning that the public and authorities are actively watching and will take necessary actions to ensure safety standards are met.

National Road Safety Action Plan 2024 -2028

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 17, CS Murkomen joined President William Ruto in announcing rigorous new measures aimed at improving road safety across Kenya.

During the recent unveiling of the National Road Safety Action Plan 2024-2028 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, the president declared a zero-tolerance policy towards road negligence and the enhancement of monitoring technologies to curb traffic violations.

President Ruto stressed the critical need to adopt modern technologies that will assist in monitoring and detecting traffic violations effectively.

This includes the introduction of instant fines, a move expected to deter reckless driving and increase compliance with traffic laws. "No one will be exempted from road safety compliance," stated President Ruto, emphasizing the comprehensive scope of the new regulations.

The announcement comes in response to a troubling rise in road accidents, which not only claim lives but also place a significant burden on healthcare facilities with the number of critical injuries reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roads & Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen joined President William Ruto in launching the National Road Safety Action Plan 2024 -2028 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on April 17, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

To combat this, the government plans to implement the action plan which aims to reduce accidents, deaths, and related injuries by 50 percent within the next year.

In his address, the President also highlighted the government's efforts to clean up corruption within the traffic police, acknowledging that corruption has been a significant factor enabling speeding and reckless driving.

"Our justice, law, and order agencies must coordinate and sustain robust law enforcement by ensuring that offenders are detected, apprehended, prosecuted, and punished swiftly and transparently," he added.

President Ruto called for enhanced collaboration between the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Traffic Department of the police to ensure effective implementation of the safety action plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, he emphasized the importance of community involvement in road safety, urging the public to avoid behaviors that contribute to road accidents such as neglecting vehicle safety maintenance and evading inspection.

In addition to regulatory measures, the President pledged to support the National Road Safety Action Plan by providing resources, addressing legal and regulatory gaps, and enhancing the capacity of the National Police Service.