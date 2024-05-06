The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nairobi's diplomatic blue zone hit hard by heavy rains & flooding [Photos & videos]

Denis Mwangi

Nairobi's diplomatic blue zone has not been spared by the heavy rains & raging floods

In recent weeks, Nairobi and several other parts of the country have experienced unprecedented rainfall, leading to widespread flooding and significant disruptions.

Among the areas hardest hit is Nairobi's diplomatic blue zone, where the effects of the heavy rains have been particularly pronounced, posing challenges to diplomatic missions and residents alike.

Nairobi's diplomatic blue zone includes areas such as Runda, Rossyln, Gigiri, Kitisuru, Kyuna, Muthaiga, Nyari, Peponi, Westlands, Highridge, US Embassy, and the United Nations Headquarters.

Situation along Peponi Road on May 6, 2024
According to reports from the Kenya Meteorological Department, April and May have witnessed an escalation in rainfall intensity across the country, with Nairobi and its other counties such as Kisumu, Nakuru, Garissa, Tana River, Samburu Kericho bearing the brunt of the downpour.

This surge in precipitation has led to overflowing rivers, landslides, and impassable streets, compounding the existing vulnerabilities of urban areas.

Nairobi's diplomatic blue zone, home to United Nations, numerous embassies, high commissions, and international organizations, has not been spared from the heavy rain.

Floodwaters have taken over roads & streets, causing traffic congestion and impeding access to embassy premises.

UN-Avenue, in Runda
On Monday, May 6, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority announced closure of UN-Avenue, in Runda due to the rising water levels on the road following the heavy downpour experienced on Sunday evening.

The sections affected are between off Ruaka Road round about and Magnolia close.

Additionally, water seepage into home compounds & offices and hotels such as Lord Errol in Runda has raised concerns about the safety of residents.

The heavy rains have caused extensive damage to infrastructure within the diplomatic blue zone, including roads, drainage systems, and utility networks.

Reports indicate that several houses have experienced flooding within their premises, leading to the relocation of residents.

Below are photos & videos from different premises within the diplomatic blue zone during the months of April & May

A tree fell on Ngecha Road in Kitisuru on May 2, 2024
Poles and trees down along Peponi Road on May 6, 2024
Different premises within the diplomatic blue zone during the months of April & May
Different premises within the diplomatic blue zone during the months of April & May
Different premises within the diplomatic blue zone during the months of April & May
