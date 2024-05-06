In recent weeks, Nairobi and several other parts of the country have experienced unprecedented rainfall, leading to widespread flooding and significant disruptions.
Nairobi's diplomatic blue zone hit hard by heavy rains & flooding [Photos & videos]
Nairobi's diplomatic blue zone has not been spared by the heavy rains & raging floods
Among the areas hardest hit is Nairobi's diplomatic blue zone, where the effects of the heavy rains have been particularly pronounced, posing challenges to diplomatic missions and residents alike.
Nairobi's diplomatic blue zone includes areas such as Runda, Rossyln, Gigiri, Kitisuru, Kyuna, Muthaiga, Nyari, Peponi, Westlands, Highridge, US Embassy, and the United Nations Headquarters.
According to reports from the Kenya Meteorological Department, April and May have witnessed an escalation in rainfall intensity across the country, with Nairobi and its other counties such as Kisumu, Nakuru, Garissa, Tana River, Samburu Kericho bearing the brunt of the downpour.
This surge in precipitation has led to overflowing rivers, landslides, and impassable streets, compounding the existing vulnerabilities of urban areas.
Nairobi's diplomatic blue zone, home to United Nations, numerous embassies, high commissions, and international organizations, has not been spared from the heavy rain.
Floodwaters have taken over roads & streets, causing traffic congestion and impeding access to embassy premises.
On Monday, May 6, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority announced closure of UN-Avenue, in Runda due to the rising water levels on the road following the heavy downpour experienced on Sunday evening.
The sections affected are between off Ruaka Road round about and Magnolia close.
Additionally, water seepage into home compounds & offices and hotels such as Lord Errol in Runda has raised concerns about the safety of residents.
The heavy rains have caused extensive damage to infrastructure within the diplomatic blue zone, including roads, drainage systems, and utility networks.
Reports indicate that several houses have experienced flooding within their premises, leading to the relocation of residents.
Below are photos & videos from different premises within the diplomatic blue zone during the months of April & May
