Nation journalist recalls CS Kuria's plea for job at the media house

Kuria's comments, in which he described journalists from the media house as prostitutes, have garnered widespread condemnation and sparked a clash between media professionals and the government.

In response to Kuria's remarks, Kamau highlighted the hypocrisy of the Cabinet Secretary by reminding him of his own past interactions with the media house. Kamau pointed out that Kuria had sought employment at Nation Media Group as a writer for their newspaper.

Although Kuria was granted the opportunity to contribute to the paper on matters of economy, his venture into politics eventually led him away from the media house. Kamau urged Kuria to exhibit appropriate behaviour and to appreciate the ladder that had facilitated his rise.

Pulse Live Kenya

"When nobody knew @HonMoses_Kuria he came to Nation Center and begged for a column with Business Daily. We met. He started writing for us on the economy. I wanted to prepare a contract for him, but he vanished to PNU politics. Today, he forgets part of the ladder he used. Moses! Behave," Kamau emphasized, underscoring Kuria's past reliance on Nation Media Group for professional opportunities.

In his defence, CS Kuria accused the media house of being used by a former head of state to undermine the achievements of the current administration. He further threatened to expose journalists involved in alleged criticism.

"Tomorrow I publish a list of Nation Media Group writers who have confessed to being coerced to write anti-government stories by their editors and management in a scheme sponsored by a former President. We still have honest people in the Media," stated Kuria.

Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria