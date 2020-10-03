Nation Media Group (Nation Africa) has made key changes in its Editorial department in line with their recently announced digital transformation strategy.

In statement dated October 1st, 2020, Nation Media Group editorial director Mutuma Mathiu, appointed Churchill Otieno as the Head of Development and Learning.

Otieno has been handed the lead role in the execution of the group’s digital expansion strategy through Nation.Africa and formulation and execution of their editorial strategy.

“This is the editorial focal point for monitoring existing digital products, development of new ones, learning, skills development and culture change. He will coordinate the development, monitoring and evaluation of critical KPIs, play a lead role in the execution of the group’s digital expansion strategy through Nation.Africa, participate in the formulation and execution of group editorial strategy including building an integrated content process and coordinating the expansion of Nation.Africa to the subsidiaries” reads part of the statement.

Editorial director Mutuma Mathiu

Daniel Kalinaki has been named as the Africa Editor and ME TEA, while Washington Gikunju has been tasked to head the News department (Head of News).

“Please extend them your usual support and cooperation and join me in congratulating them on their roles” said Group editorial director Mutuma Mathiu.

NMG launched it's digital initiative in September, changing their brand domain to nation.africa and overhauling the face of the brand online.

Other major changes made at Nation are;

Bernard Mwinzi -Managing Editor Weekends

John Kamau -Managing Editor, Projects

John Kiplagat - Head of Production

Wayua Muli- Lead, New Ventures

Kudrat Sehgal -Product Innovation Lead

Catherine Wanyama - Coordinator, Quality Desk

Harry Misiko -Growth Editor

Alex Ndegwa - Enterprise Editor

Lynette Mukami- Engagement Editor

Verah Okeyo -Diversity and Inclusion Editor

Kenfrey Kiberenge- Community Editor

Leonard Guchu -Political and Parliamentary Affairs Editor