Tragic end for teenager who warmed Azimio leaders' hearts

After a two-month struggle with pneumonia, Nestor passed away. He had made headlines during the 2022 Azimio campaign when he publicly endorsed Raila Odinga's presidential aspirations.

Nestor's uncle, John Kavai, verified the teenager's demise and requested support for the family during this difficult time according to Citizen.

"It is true he died at just 13 of pneumonia. We are mourning as a family and anyone can support us. He has been sick for around two months and he passed on while receiving medication in the hospital,” Nestor's uncle explained.

According to Nestor's late uncle, the teenager used to go to marketplaces to preach and entertain residents of Chavakali, in order to earn a living and buy food for his family.

The uncle acknowledged that Nestor started preaching at a young age, and he believed that the late teen had a calling from Christ.

However, the uncle also expressed wonder at how Nestor was able to attract large crowds whenever he preached.

“He loved preaching from a very young age, he always wanted to be a pastor, and he always brought home what he received from well-wishers. He always spared the best for his grandmother and father,” said Nestor's uncle.

Mr John Kavai added that he didn't like seeing Nestor begging in the marketplaces. This is why the teenager used to run away when he saw him while preaching or entertaining people.

How Nestor impressed Azimio's chief campaigners

Nestor made headlines in February 2022 when he imitated Raila Odinga during one of the Azimio campaigns, and Hon. Sabina Chege gave him the microphone to entertain the crowd.

However, the teenager asked former Mombasa Governor Joho, who was present during the rally, for some money.

"Joho, honourable Joho please give me something. I'm broke. Give me some 10K or more because I'm my family's breadwinner," Nestor shouted while sitting on Sabina Chege's campaign car.

