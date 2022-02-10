Young boy demands Sh10,000 from Joho during campaign rally [Video]

Master Nesta Jacob Kavai, who barely looked 10 years old, was given the chance to address the campaigners and he began by impersonating the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader.

A seemingly politically precocious child, the young Kavai played to the politicians' egos and went as far as bashing Deputy President William Ruto during his address.

As the boy concluded his speech, he demanded a sum of Sh10,000 from Mombasa Governor and ODM deputy party leader Hassan Joho.

"Mheshimiwa Joho, give me something bwana, I am broke!

"Unipatie elfu kumi ama ingine because kwa wazazi wangu mimi ndio breadwinner (You must give me Sh10,000 or more because I'm the breadwinner at home)," the young Nesta demanded.

Governor Joho responded in kind, asking for the boy's father to be brought near so that he could receive a stack of Sh1,000 notes the politician had pulled out of his pocket.

The boy, suspicious of his father and other adults who stepped forward to receive the cash, stopped Governor Joho from handing over all the money.

Nesta eventually received about Sh3,000 directly from the Governor as the rest of the money was placed in his father's hand.