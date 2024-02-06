Show us your ways - Netizens react as Senator Khalwale introduces his 3 wives

The 47-year-old Moi tragically lost his life after being gored by Khalwale's prized bull, 'Inasio', at the senator's residence in Shikhuyu village, Kakamega County.

In a rare public appearance, Khalwale proudly presented his wives, Josephine Umina Khalwale, Gloria Sekeiyan Khalwale, and Diana Moragwa Khalwale, along with their three sons, Steven Kapten Khalwale, Tigana Khachuma Khalwale, and Sonister Timboi Khalwale.

The senator took to Twitter to share a photo of his family, expressing gratitude for their support during the challenging time.

"We've held hands together with my wives and my sons during the last 10 difficult days. Gracious..." Khalwale wrote, showcasing the unity and strength within his family.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale Pulse Live Kenya

The photo of Khalwale's wives garnered attention on social media, with netizens offering mixed reactions.

While some admired the display of unity and solidarity among Khalwale's wives, others scrutinized the dynamics of his polygamous relationship, speculating on issues of favouritism and treatment within the family.

Meanwhile, Khalwale announced his intention to take legal action against Kakamega businessman Cleophas Shimanyula, also known as Toto, for defamation.

The senator accused Shimanyula of making false and defamatory remarks regarding the death of his worker, Kizito Moi.

Boni Khalwale during the burial of his bull caretaker Kizito Moi Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing the media at the Malinya Police Station, Khalwale condemned Shimanyula for allegedly spreading baseless claims disputing the police findings regarding Moi's death.

He accused the businessman of tarnishing his reputation and portraying his wives in a negative light.