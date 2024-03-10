28-year-old nurse found dead in a toilet

The 28-year-old was found dead in the toilet, located in a building that hosts a therapy facility.

Reports indicate that the deceased who works at Kiritiri Health Center in Embu was at the facility for counselling services over marital challenges.

The deceased who hails from Rift Valley was married to a spouse who hails from Embu and works in the same industry.

She is reported to have locked herself in the toilet and taken an overdose of painkillers.

Her lifeless body was recovered lying on the floor after the toilet was broken into.

The body was ferried to Embu Level 5 Hospital morgue with the family commencing burial arrangements.

Friends and relatives of the deceased who are coming to terms with her demise advised that those who find themselves in challenging situations in relationships and marriages should seek counselling services.

The also appealed to authorities to ensure that counselling services are availed to couples.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place to shed more light in what caused her death.

Rise in cases of suicide and focus on mental health

An increase in cases of suicide has been reported in the country with most cases attributed to depression, financial challenges and challenges with various aspects of life such as marriage and relationships.

The death of a teacher from Nthangariri village in Mbeere North, Embu county shortly after extending an invitation to friends for a Valentine's Day gathering is among the case that reported recently.

Dennis Mwaniki, 32, also known as Mukono, was found lifeless in his residence following a distressing Facebook post.

Mwaniki's social media update, posted just a day before his untimely demise, read, "Evening Members when you are stressed you just need one friend to share with, meanwhile, I invite you to my function on 14/2/2024 welcome all." This seemingly innocuous invitation soon took a tragic turn.

In his final instructions, Mwaniki specified that his burial be held on February 14, with the Embu County Assembly Speaker Josiah Thiriku and Nthawa MCA overseeing funeral arrangements. Furthermore, he directed the distribution of his belongings to any children he may have had.

"All my property to be distributed to my children if any, I may look stupid but I have shared my stress with 17 but none talked to me, let's meet in heaven," said Mwaniki.

Along with the suicide note, investigators also recovered two sachets suspected to be insecticide.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-

Befrienders Kenya suicide prevention hotline +254 722 178 177

Niskize suicide prevention helpline 0900 620 800 or +254 718 227 440 .

Mindful Kenya Therapy on USSD code *702*30#