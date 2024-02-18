Man stabs wife to death, commits suicide in Juja

The man is reported to have stabbed his wife to death after a disagreement.

The cause of the disagreement was not immediately established with neighbours calling the police to the scene.

After committing the heinous crime, the suspect is reported to have slit his own throat using the same weapon.

Police from Juja police station cordoned off the scene and transported the bodies to the mortuary.

Scores of residents milled around the crime scene struggling to come to terms with the shocking murder-suicide incident.

The case adds to a growing list of cases of femicide that have been reported this year.

It also raised concerns on mental health situation in the country and the need to access counselling and other measures to prevent such incidences.

Last month, Kenya came to a standstill with the #EndFemicideKE campaign taking over online and offline as activists and rights organizations taking to the streets.

With placards, T-shirts, banners and caps bearing messages supporting the cause, celebrities, politicians, activists and the public turned out in large numbers to demand for swift action to curb the worrying trend.

Focus on femicide and mental health

Several cases of femicide have been reported with detectives investigating working round the clock to bring those responsible to face justice.

Among the murders under investigation is that of Rita Waeni who was murdered and her body dismembered in an apartment in Kasarani.

Police are also working round the clock to resolve the murder of socialite Starlet Wahu who was murdered in an apartment earlier in the year.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-

Befrienders Kenya suicide prevention hotline +254 722 178 177

Niskize suicide prevention helpline 0900 620 800 or +254 718 227 440.

Mindful Kenya Therapy on USSD code *702*30#

