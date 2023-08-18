The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Registrar of Societies shuts down Pastor Ezekiel's church

Lynet Okumu

Pastor Ezekiel's church is among the 5 churches canceled by government

Pastor Ezekiel Odero
In a significant move aimed at curbing the proliferation of rogue religious institutions, the Registrar of Societies has announced the cancellation of the registrations of several churches

Among the 5 churches that have been canceled include Newlife Prayer Centre, a Church linked to Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

After several concerns form Kenyans about the exploitation of vulnerable individuals by unscrupulous religious entities, the Kenyan government took a proactive step by revoking the registrations of five churches.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 12 (1) of the Societies Act, the Registrar of Societies cancels the registration of the societies specified in the first column of the Schedule, with effect from the respective dates specified in the third column of the Schedule, " the notice read in part.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero
READ: Police raid at my church led to Sh20M loss

This regulatory action underscores the government's commitment to holding religious institutions accountable for their actions and ensuring public welfare.

This comes in the wake of recent investigations involving Pastor Ezekiel in cases of money laundering and alleged cult activities.

In the aftermath of his arrest, Pastor Ezekiel Odero filed a lawsuit against the government, seeking compensation for the physical, financial, reputational, and emotional distress he endured during the investigation.

File image of Pastor Ezekiel Odero
READ: Ezekiel Odero battles govt to re-open his church, TV station

Helicopter of Christ Church, under the leadership of Thomas Wahome, was recently embroiled in a land grabbing controversy involving Nairobi Dam land.

Kings Outreach Church's separation from the larger umbrella of churches affiliated with Prophet David Owuor raised eyebrows, while Goodnews International Ministries, led by controversial Shakahola cult leader Pastor Paul Mackenzie, has been linked to the exhumation of over 450 bodies on its premises.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International Church
READ: Kindiki reveals how Mackenzie eliminated followers who wanted to leave

  1. New Life Prayer Center
  2. Helicopter of Christ Church
  3. Theophilus Church
  4. Outreach Church
  5. Good News International Ministries
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

