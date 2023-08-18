Registrar of Societies shuts down Pastor Ezekiel's church

Among the 5 churches that have been canceled include Newlife Prayer Centre, a Church linked to Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

Govt cancels registration of 5 churches

After several concerns form Kenyans about the exploitation of vulnerable individuals by unscrupulous religious entities, the Kenyan government took a proactive step by revoking the registrations of five churches.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 12 (1) of the Societies Act, the Registrar of Societies cancels the registration of the societies specified in the first column of the Schedule, with effect from the respective dates specified in the third column of the Schedule, " the notice read in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

This regulatory action underscores the government's commitment to holding religious institutions accountable for their actions and ensuring public welfare.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero arrested for money laundering

This comes in the wake of recent investigations involving Pastor Ezekiel in cases of money laundering and alleged cult activities.

In the aftermath of his arrest, Pastor Ezekiel Odero filed a lawsuit against the government, seeking compensation for the physical, financial, reputational, and emotional distress he endured during the investigation.

Pulse Live Kenya

Helicopter of Christ Church, under the leadership of Thomas Wahome, was recently embroiled in a land grabbing controversy involving Nairobi Dam land.

Kings Outreach Church's separation from the larger umbrella of churches affiliated with Prophet David Owuor raised eyebrows, while Goodnews International Ministries, led by controversial Shakahola cult leader Pastor Paul Mackenzie, has been linked to the exhumation of over 450 bodies on its premises.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International Church Pulse Live Kenya

5 churches that have had their registrations revoked