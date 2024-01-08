Pastor Kanyari explains why his sister Starlet Wahu was hurriedly buried

The details unveil a story of deception and a sorrowful demise that left Kanyari and his family grappling with pain and loss.

Pastor Kanyari - My sister Wahu & John Matara met on FaceBook

Starlet Wahu Mwangi, a university graduate who had spent years living in the USA, found herself ensnared in a deceptive online relationship.

Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

According to Kanyari's revelations, Wahu, a socialite with a substantial Instagram following, encountered John Matara on Facebook.

What seemed like a genuine connection turned out to be a ploy to exploit her financially.

Kanyari expressed the grim reality, stating, "The man lured her to the Airbnb by pretending to be very rich." Wahu, blissfully unaware of the impending tragedy, fell victim to the sinister motives of Matara.

Pastor Kanyari narrates the events of his sister Wahu's last moments

The tragic sequence of events unfolded during a night that started with seemingly ordinary companionship. Kanyari recounted, "After having a good time, they slept, and my sister called me at about 2 am, but I didn't pick up." This call, laden with an unspoken plea for help, marked the beginning of a harrowing ordeal.

At 3 am, Matara's true intentions surfaced as he demanded Sh500,000 from Wahu. Refusing to succumb to the extortion, Wahu exhibited resilience.

Kanyari narrated the confrontation, "My sister resisted, and the two started fighting; the man removed a knife and then stabbed Wahu three times, with the wounds being on the neck and thighs."

The actions left Wahu defenseless, trapped behind a padlocked door.

Pastor Kanyari reveals why his sister Wahu was hastily buried after her tragic death

In the aftermath of the fatal altercation, Kanyari revealed the family's decision to swiftly lay Wahu to rest.

The fear of media scrutiny and public judgment prompted a hurried burial on January 6, attended by a small gathering of 20 people.

Kanyari expressed, "It is very sad that she died on the spot, and since the media had already started hovering, I talked to my family, and we hurriedly planned her burial."

Kanyari defends his sister's lifestyle

Amidst the grief, Kanyari defended his late sister's right to live life on her terms. He maintained that his late sister was not saved, and she was well within her rights to enjoy life, take alcohol, and so on.

