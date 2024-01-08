The sports category has moved to a new website.

Pastor Kanyari explains why his sister Starlet Wahu was hurriedly buried

Lynet Okumu

Pastor Kanyari reveals the reasons behind his sister Wahu's hasty burial which was attended by only 20 people

Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari
Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari

In a church service video shared on TikTok by Shifu TV, Victor Kanyari, the founder of Salvation Healing Ministry church, opened up about the tragic night of his sister's death.

Recommended articles

The details unveil a story of deception and a sorrowful demise that left Kanyari and his family grappling with pain and loss.

Starlet Wahu Mwangi, a university graduate who had spent years living in the USA, found herself ensnared in a deceptive online relationship.

Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi
Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Inside Starlet Wahu’s glamorous life & Victor Kanyari's reaction to her death

According to Kanyari's revelations, Wahu, a socialite with a substantial Instagram following, encountered John Matara on Facebook.

What seemed like a genuine connection turned out to be a ploy to exploit her financially.

Kanyari expressed the grim reality, stating, "The man lured her to the Airbnb by pretending to be very rich." Wahu, blissfully unaware of the impending tragedy, fell victim to the sinister motives of Matara.

The tragic sequence of events unfolded during a night that started with seemingly ordinary companionship. Kanyari recounted, "After having a good time, they slept, and my sister called me at about 2 am, but I didn't pick up." This call, laden with an unspoken plea for help, marked the beginning of a harrowing ordeal.

Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi
Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Scores of women share horrifying dates with suspect in Starlet Wahu murder

At 3 am, Matara's true intentions surfaced as he demanded Sh500,000 from Wahu. Refusing to succumb to the extortion, Wahu exhibited resilience.

Kanyari narrated the confrontation, "My sister resisted, and the two started fighting; the man removed a knife and then stabbed Wahu three times, with the wounds being on the neck and thighs."

The actions left Wahu defenseless, trapped behind a padlocked door.

In the aftermath of the fatal altercation, Kanyari revealed the family's decision to swiftly lay Wahu to rest.

The fear of media scrutiny and public judgment prompted a hurried burial on January 6, attended by a small gathering of 20 people.

Kanyari expressed, "It is very sad that she died on the spot, and since the media had already started hovering, I talked to my family, and we hurriedly planned her burial."

Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari
Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Last moments of Pastor Kanyari's younger sister Starlet Wahu captured on camera

Amidst the grief, Kanyari defended his late sister's right to live life on her terms. He maintained that his late sister was not saved, and she was well within her rights to enjoy life, take alcohol, and so on.

He pleaded with congregants and netizens not to pass judgment on Wahu, emphasising that everyone has unique paths and struggles.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

