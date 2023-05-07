The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tension rises in Kakamega after MP Salasya clashes with MCAs at funeral [Videos]

Lynet Okumu

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya found himself at the center of controversy once again, as a funeral service he attended in Kakamega County turned violent

Peter Salasya
Peter Salasya

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya found himself at the center of controversy once again, as a funeral service he attended in Kakamega County turned violent.

The MP said that he was attacked by individuals he identified as local MCAs while delivering his speech at the funeral of former Kisa East MCA Stephen Maloba in Khwisero on saturday.

The exact cause of the clash is still unknown. However, in a Saturday tweet following the incident, Salasya boasted that he was able to handle the assault before it escalated.

He shared a video in which he can be seen wearing a red tracksuit, engaging in a physical altercation with a group of people while his security detail attempted to shield him.

"Kakamega MCAs are very rude how can they try to block MPs from addressing people of khwisero?," Salasya wrote.

The MP expressed his gratitude to the Clerk, Samuel Njoroge, and commended the gym instructors who had helped him maintain physical fitness, enabling him to defend himself.

"Big thanks to our clerk Mr Njoroge⁩, you have a good team of gym instructors in our gym facility are amazing ,they have made me physically fit for the few.

"Weeks I have been attending ,within 5 seconds I was able to dismantle array of MCAs who wanted to attack me," he wrote.

After the fight, Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba, the Secretary General of the ANC party attempted to diffuse the tension by addressing the unruly crowd in the local Luhya language, urging them to calm down and restore order.

The funeral service was held for Stephen Maloba, who had been tragically stabbed to death over a month ago following a clash between his supporters and those of area MP Christopher Aseka.

Peter Salasya
Peter Salasya Pulse Live Kenya

The incident had sparked tensions in the region, which evidently spilled over into the funeral service, resulting in the altercation involving MP Salasya.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

