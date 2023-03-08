ADVERTISEMENT
MP Salasya reveals real reason behind outburst against Azziad

Amos Robi

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has spoken on why he made an outburst against Azziad

Peter Salasya and Azziad Nasenya
Peter Salasya and Azziad Nasenya

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has explained the reasoning behind his criticism of influencer Azziad Nasenya, who was recently appointed to the Talanta Hela Kenya initiative by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababau Namwamba.

In an interview with Eve Mungai, Salasya defended his sharp reaction to the appointment, saying he has no personal issue against Azziad.

"I have no problem with Azziad She deserves the job, if she qualifies," Salasya said.

Salasya ealier accused the CS of appointing Azziad only because he had a crush on her.

The MP however clarified the controversial comments about the situation, claiming that the problem was not with Nasenya but with Namwamba.

Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba
Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Azziad Nasenya could soon relocate to Germany

He expressed frustration that Namwamba had not shown up to a tournament that he had organized, despite saying that he would attend. He explained that he had seen the two together at a time when he was trying to contact the CS and had felt frustrated by the situation

"The problem was with the CS. He told me he was coming for my tournament, but didn't show up. I called him repeatedly but he never picked. So if someone doesn't pick up your calls from an MP what about only seeing him na ule mdada. Why talk to her and not me an MP?" Salasya said.

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya
Mumias East MP Peter Salasya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: MP Peter Salasya shares payslip showing deductions worth over Sh1 million

The MP went on to criticize Namwamba for not listening to leaders like himself and instead choosing to work with women like Nasenya.

"If you avoid leaders like us, and listen to women, me I do not have a problem with her that is her right," Salasya stated.

