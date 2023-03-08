MP Salasya reveals real reason behind outburst against Azziad

In an interview with Eve Mungai, Salasya defended his sharp reaction to the appointment, saying he has no personal issue against Azziad.

"I have no problem with Azziad She deserves the job, if she qualifies," Salasya said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salasya ealier accused the CS of appointing Azziad only because he had a crush on her.

The MP however clarified the controversial comments about the situation, claiming that the problem was not with Nasenya but with Namwamba.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed frustration that Namwamba had not shown up to a tournament that he had organized, despite saying that he would attend. He explained that he had seen the two together at a time when he was trying to contact the CS and had felt frustrated by the situation

"The problem was with the CS. He told me he was coming for my tournament, but didn't show up. I called him repeatedly but he never picked. So if someone doesn't pick up your calls from an MP what about only seeing him na ule mdada. Why talk to her and not me an MP?" Salasya said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP went on to criticize Namwamba for not listening to leaders like himself and instead choosing to work with women like Nasenya.