Pokot MP defends why he secured freedom for 7 suspected bandits

Speaking moments after being freed from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters where he was being detained on Thursday evening, the lawmaker said he did not personally know the boys and only came to their rescue because he considered them innocent.

He further added that the arrested boys were the owners of the over 200 heads of cattle that had been shot by bandits.

“I am shocked that I am being arrested for posting bond for young boys labelled as criminals. I even don’t know their names, they’re innocent boys. I have even never met them. What I know is that they’re innocent boys, and that is why the court had seen it fit to release them on bond,” he said.

Further defending himself from the insecurity, Pkosing said he had served in the peace and justice commission before he was even a member of parliament.

"I am a peaceful person and served in the Peace and Justice Commission before becoming an MP. Everyone is aware of that. And for the record, I have never recorded a police statement before," Pkosing further indicated.

Pkosing’s lawyer Danstan Omari said his client was being humiliated and denied reports that he owned a chopper that was being used to facilitate the operations of the bandits.

“My client was, in a very humiliating manner, picked from the precincts of his offices, and dragged to the DCI. He has given his version of the story. He has never owned a white chopper, and it is all over that the alleged chopper that is supposed to be funding or transporting the bandits is white.

"The MP has accounted for all the days since this issue started, and that is why he has been released to go home,” Omari said.

Pulse Live Kenya