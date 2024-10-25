The sports category has moved to a new website.

Police recover key evidence, witness testimony in slain Eastleigh women case

Amos Robi

The witness who has come forward claims she was abudcted alongside the three women before she was released

  • Recovered motor vehicle believed to have been used in the abduction and murder of three family members from Eastleigh
  • Somali woman emerges as a key witness after claiming she was abducted alongside the victims
  • Victims' mobile phones traced to various locations in Nairobi, indicating a strategic attempt to obscure the trail

Detectives investigating the chilling abduction and murder of three family members from Eastleigh have recovered a motor vehicle believed to have been used in the crime.

The car was found abandoned at Ukulima Market in Kamukunji, Nairobi County.

The recovery of the vehicle comes as a Somali woman, who claims she was abducted alongside the victims, has emerged as a key witness.

In her statement to homicide investigators at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters, she recounted her harrowing experience, stating she was held in the same room with the victims.

The woman revealed that the abductors demanded a ransom for their release, and her family managed to raise Sh1million, which was transferred to an Ethiopian bank account.

READ: IG Kanja finally speaks out on alarming rise in murders

Her testimony has provided significant leads in the ongoing investigation, though detectives are yet to determine if she was a mere victim or if she might have been complicit in some way.

An analysis of the victims' mobile phones indicated that on the night of the abduction, their signals were detected within Eastleigh.

The phones were then traced moving towards General Waruinge and Hombe Road, and one device was last active near Pangani before being switched off.

Authorities suspect the killer strategically dumped the bodies in various parts of Nairobi to obscure the trail.

Detectives are also scrutinising CCTV footage and transaction records from a petrol station where the suspect reportedly fuelled the vehicle during this grim journey.

READ: Protests rock Eastleigh as CCTV footage shows last moments of 3 slain women [Video]

Further complicating the investigation, police are looking into whether Warris Daud’s husband, who resides in the United Kingdom with a second wife, might have information relevant to the case.

In response to the murders, traders in Eastleigh held protests, shutting down shops to mourn the deceased women and demand justice.

