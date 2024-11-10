The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kasmuel McOure reveals his next assignment after officially joining ODM party

Charles Ouma

ODM is the party of the future - Kasmuel McOure

File image of Raila Odinga with Kasmuel McOure

Social media personality Kasmuel McOure who became an internet sensation at the height of anti-finance bill 2024 protests has officially joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), led by Raila Odinga.

Kasmuel who met ODM chairperson, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga issued a statement confirming his support for the Raila-led party.

He pledged to help the party expand its reach and net new members especially by reviving youth and student leagues nationwide.

“We’re revitalizing the youth and students’ leagues and are calling on passionate young Kenyans to help shape our future. Stand with us!” Kasmuel said in a statement shared on his X handle.

The renowned artist and political activist praised ODM as the party to belong to, claiming that it is “the largest pro-people party in East and Central Africa!”

“If you’re willing to join a substantive political movement for a fair, democratic Kenya where everyone can live with dignity, consider ODM – the largest pro-people party in East and Central Africa!” Kasmuel wrote on Twitter.

Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure
Music educator and social rights activist Kasmuel McOure

Kasmuel will be part of a campaign to encourage youth membership in ODM and shared that he will aggressively embark on an outreach mission for the party.

“We will go out in an outreach like never before. We will register not only the educated but also the uneducated people and those in the technical institutions and ensure that this is the party that they will join.

“Every Kenyan is a member of ODM just by virtue, and that is why we will go on a massive, rigorous registration of the young people to come and bring them to the party of the present and the future,” Kasmuel added.

On her part, governor Wanga noted that the future of the party lies with bright, young people like Kasmuel McOure.

"ODM is the party of the future, and its destiny is in the hands of our youth. Our Gen Zs and Gen Alphas are the future, and that’s why we are committed to greater inclusion of talented youth like (Kasmuel) McOure," governor Wanga said.

Kasmuel has been under scrutiny for his association with political figures, with critics claiming that he used the gen-Z led protests to serve his own interests and has now warmed up to the same politicians behind the unpopular decisions that saw Kenyans take to the streets.

