Bishop bars politicians from speaking at Ruto's event amid pressure from gen Z

Shortly after news that the President would be worshiping at AIPCA Ndogino, Ndaragwa made it to social media, netizens piled pressure on the church’s leadership not to allow politics and political figures in the pulpit.

In a fashion that has become too familiar in recent days, pressure mounted on the church to do its part in de-platforming politicians as called for by gen Z protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

DP Gachagua who addressed the congregation confirmed that the presiding Bishop had made it clear to them that politicians were not allowed to make speeches during the event.

Crowd cheers as DP Gachagua confirms politicians barred from speaking

Not even the area Member of Parliament George Gachagua who hosted the Head of State and his delegation was allowed to speak.

Consequently, only the President and his deputy addressed the congregation.

Nonetheless, the Deputy President went ahead and introduced all the politicians who were in the President’s entourage without giving them a chance to speak.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me recognise these politicians. You know the church has told me today that these politicians are no longer allowed to speak,” Gachagua stated even as he welcomed the Bishop’s decision not to allow politics on the pulpit.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

The crowd cheered at the announcement that politicians would not be allowed top address the gathering.

Nyandarua Governor Moses Kiarie Badilisha as well as area senator John Methu were among those who were present at the service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto appeals for prayers as he assembles new cabinet

In his address, the President appealed for prayers even as he assembles a new cabinet.

“I am steady and we are going to change Kenyatogether. The transformation we have is like child birth. It is painful but once we are done we will all be happy. I have started a new chapter and I will form a new government. I ask you to pray for me so that I get people who will help me deliver the promises I made to Kenyans” President William Ruto stated.

File image of President William Ruto in church Pulse Live Kenya