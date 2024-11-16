Kidero makes comeback to government as Ruto makes 8 new appointments

Kidero has been appointed to serve as the Kenya National Trading Cooperation chairperson for a period of three years.

He replaces Hussein Tene Debasso whose appointment was revoked.

His appointment was made via Gazette Notice No. 14795, dated November 15, 2024 with the appointment taking effect immediately and running for three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Evans Odhiambo Kidero(Dr.) to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya National Trading Corporation, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from 15th November, 2024. The appointment of Hussein Tene Debasso is revoked," read the Gazette notice.

Kidero has been in the political wilderness for a while, having lost the Homabay gubernatorial contest to Gladys Wanga in 2022.

He was among 50 nominees announced by President William Ruto last year to serve in the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) position.

Kidero was nominated to serve as the CAS in the Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry.

The appointment however hit a wall after High Court dismissed the appointment of all the 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) as unconstitutional.

8 Key appointments made by President Ruto

Other appointments made on Friday saw the Nairobi Rivers Commission reconstituted with Millicent Omanga replaced after she rejected the appointment.

Below is the list of the appointments made by the President on Friday, November 15.

Anab Mohamed Gure - Member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission. Mark Kosgei Chesergon - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kerio Valley Development Authority. Wenwa Akinyi Oranga - Chairperson of the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute Thuo Mathenge - Chairperson of the Board of Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization. Teobald Mukundu Wambugu - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Tana Water Works Development Agency Nuh Nassir Abdi - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resources Centre. Mark Lomunokol - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sports Kenya.