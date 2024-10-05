The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto appoints former MPs & retired bishop to government in new appointments

Charles Ouma

The list features former Members of Parliament, clergy and professionals from various fields.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

President William Ruto has announced changes in his administration, bringing on board new faces to key state boards and selection panels.

The appointments were made via a gazette notice dated October 4, 2024 are aimed at improving service delivery in President Ruto’s administration.

The list features former Members of Parliament, clergy and professionals from various fields.

The president has brought former Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka on board to serve as the Chairperson of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre.

Munyaka who had previously been nominated for the Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development before the position was declared unconstitutional will serve for three years.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Former Eldoret East MP Joseph Kipchumba Lagat has also found his way into government following his appointment Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation for a period of three years.

READ: Day 2 of public participation: Ruto dragged in, tight security & long queues

James Ndung'u Mureu has been appointed to serve as the chairperson of the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority.

His appointment will run for three years.

The president also extended Water Resources Authority Board chairperson Donald Murgor's term to 2027.

Murgor had initially been appointed in September last year to take over from Isaac Kuntai Kool.

The appointments also saw the President tap into the clergy, bringing in Bishop Joseph Kagunda who will now serve as the chairperson of the Board of the Anti-Doping Agency for three years.

Bishop Kagunda served as the head of the ACK Mt. Kenya West diocese for two decades until his retirement.

Elizabeth Chesang who also serves as the Chairperson of the National Council for Persons With Disabilities has been appointed to chair the Selection Panel that will recruit the Vice-Chairperson and members of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

President William Ruto
President William Ruto President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

She will serve alongside Arthur Osiya, Oscar Eredi, Prof. Nura Mohammed, Grace Wairimu Kamau, Ruth Wambeti Ruraa, and Nancy M. Butama.

READ: Gachagua impeachment: Kenyans speak out & focus on Ruto at public participation

Her panel will recruit the Vice-Chairperson and members of the Public Service Commission (PSC), including replacing former PSC Chairperson Lyn Mengich, whose term ended in August.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

