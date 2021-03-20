On Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta paid a visit to the High Commission of Tanzania in Nairobi, to pay respect to President John Pombe Magufuli who passed away on Wednesday.

Kenyatta had been accompanied by top government officials among them; Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu among others.

During the visit Kenyatta expressed his condolences to Tanzania for the loss of a legendary leader.

Uhuru was hosted by Tanzanian High Commissioner Stephen Simba Wachale, who thanked Kenya for the supported they have accorded them since the death of President Magufuli.

"Thank you for showing support to Tanzanians and the East African Community at large. You have proven that the historic unity between Kenya and Tanzania still stands strong," Wachale told President Kenyatta.

The visit come at a time, the Body of President Magufuli has been taken to Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam to be viewed by various leaders.

This was after a brief funeral service held at St Peter's Oysterbay Church, where he used to worship. The body was carried in a military truck under tight security by Tanzania Defence Forces.

Thousands of mourners flocked to the streets of Dar es Salaam to catch a glimpse of the convoy carrying the late President's remains. Some could be heard wailing.

The late president John Pombe Magufuli will be buried on March 26th.