Why Charles Owino was recalled to the police service despite resignation

According to The Standard, Owino’s resignation was rejected by the National Police Service (NPS) as he was considered an asset to the police service.

Owino was recalled to the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons where he served as Director and will continue to serve in the same capacity.

Owino who was seeking to be Nicholas Gumbo’s running mate has since been replaced by former journalist David Ohito who also serves as the Secretary-General of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Mandera County Chief of Staff.

“I’m glad that Gumbo has settled on me as his running mate. I bring a wealth of leadership experience, from my stints as Chief of Staff in Mandera and Senior Editor at the Standard Group,” Ohito said.

Ohito will be backing Gumbo in a tight race pitting Senator James Orengo who has picked William Odoul as his running mate. The former Mandera county administrator expressed confidence in his party and that Owino’s withdrawal will not affect the party's place.

“We run a political party and there is never a shortage of politicians of good standing and great experience like myself. So there is no doubt that I fit the bid,” he stated

Orengo who was handed a direct ticket by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will be looking to rise from the senate which is now under contest by Oburu Odinga.

