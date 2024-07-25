The sports category has moved to a new website.

Details of Ministry of Interior staffer Ruto has fronted to succeed Aisha Jumwa

Amos Robi

Stella Lang'at is currently the Director of Administration in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government.

Gender Affairs CS nominee Stella Soi Langat
Gender Affairs CS nominee Stella Soi Langat
  • Her appointment awaits parliamentary approval and follows the recent dissolution of the cabinet
  • Lang'at has extensive experience in public administration and has held various roles in the government
  • She played a pivotal role as county secretary in the county government of Bomet

President William Ruto nominated Stella Soi Lang'at as the Cabinet Secretary nominee for Gender, Arts, and Culture.

This announcement was made on Wednesday, July 24 marking a significant change in the cabinet following its recent dissolution.

Lang'at, who hails from Sotik Sub-county in Bomet, is among 11 individuals nominated for cabinet positions.

Her appointment is now awaiting parliamentary approval, after which she may succeed Aisha Jumwa.

Lang'at is currently the Director of Administration in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government.

The Ministry of Interior Offices
The Ministry of Interior Offices The Ministry of Interior Offices Pulse Live Kenya

Her extensive experience in public administration is expected to bring a wealth of expertise to her new role.

Prior to her current position, she worked in the State Department of Housing and Urban Planning.

From April 2020 to October 2021, Lang'at served as the county secretary in the county government of Bomet.

During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in local governance, managing administrative functions and ensuring smooth operations within the county.

Before her stint as county secretary, she was the senior deputy county commissioner II in charge of Nyando subcounty in 2019.

Bomet County Governor's office
Bomet County Governor's office Bomet County Governor's office Pulse Live Kenya

A series of diverse roles mark Lang'at's career in public service. Between March 2015 and February 2019, she served as the deputy commissioner for Bomet East, Sameta, and Mwingi sub-counties.

This period saw her engage in various administrative and developmental activities, contributing to the growth and stability of these regions.

Earlier in her career, from February 2014 to March 2015, Lang'at worked as an Under Secretary in the office of the Attorney General.

This role provided her with invaluable experience in legal and administrative matters.

Lang'at's academic credentials are equally impressive. She holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration (Executive) from Moi University and a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science.

Gender Affairs CS nominee Stella Soi Langat
Gender Affairs CS nominee Stella Soi Langat Gender Affairs CS nominee Stella Soi Langat Pulse Live Kenya

Her educational background has equipped her with a deep understanding of governance and public administration, preparing her for the complex challenges that come with her new role.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

