Details of Ministry of Interior staffer Ruto has fronted to succeed Aisha Jumwa

President William Ruto nominated Stella Soi Lang'at as the Cabinet Secretary nominee for Gender, Arts, and Culture.

This announcement was made on Wednesday, July 24 marking a significant change in the cabinet following its recent dissolution.

Lang'at, who hails from Sotik Sub-county in Bomet, is among 11 individuals nominated for cabinet positions.

Her appointment is now awaiting parliamentary approval, after which she may succeed Aisha Jumwa.

Administrative background

Lang'at is currently the Director of Administration in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government.

The Ministry of Interior Offices Pulse Live Kenya

Her extensive experience in public administration is expected to bring a wealth of expertise to her new role.

Prior to her current position, she worked in the State Department of Housing and Urban Planning.

Local governance experience

From April 2020 to October 2021, Lang'at served as the county secretary in the county government of Bomet.

During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in local governance, managing administrative functions and ensuring smooth operations within the county.

Before her stint as county secretary, she was the senior deputy county commissioner II in charge of Nyando subcounty in 2019.

Bomet County Governor's office Pulse Live Kenya

Other roles in public service

A series of diverse roles mark Lang'at's career in public service. Between March 2015 and February 2019, she served as the deputy commissioner for Bomet East, Sameta, and Mwingi sub-counties.

This period saw her engage in various administrative and developmental activities, contributing to the growth and stability of these regions.

Earlier in her career, from February 2014 to March 2015, Lang'at worked as an Under Secretary in the office of the Attorney General.

This role provided her with invaluable experience in legal and administrative matters.

Academic background

Lang'at's academic credentials are equally impressive. She holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration (Executive) from Moi University and a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science.

Gender Affairs CS nominee Stella Soi Langat Pulse Live Kenya