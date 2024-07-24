Soipan Tuya's Biography: Family political history, academic achievements & net worth

Roselinda Soipan Tuya was born in 1978 in Narok County. Her father, Samson Ole Tuya, is a former two-term Narok South MP while her mother served as a councillor in the defunct Narok County Council.

Tuya is the fourth born of 15 children.

Academic and professional qualifications

Soipan attended Ole Ntutu Arid Zone Primary School for her primary school education.

She sat for her Kenya Certificate for Primary Education (KCPE) in 1993 where she emerged as the top girl in the school that year.

She attended the Kenya High School and sat for the Kenya Certificate for Secondary School in 1998.

She joined the University of Nairobi and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Law. She also earned a postgraduate diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

She holds a Masters Law Degree in Sustainable International Development from the University of Washington, Seattle.

Career profile

Before her initial appointment as Cabinet Secretary, Soipan was serving as a nominated Senator. She resigned to take up the role in 2022.

She previously served as a Member of the National Assembly as the Woman Representative for Narok County between April 2013 and August 2022.

She served as the First Chairperson of the Speaker's Panel in the 12th Parliament.

Further, she also served as a Land Law and Gender Specialist/Consultant with the USAID Justice Pilot Project between January 2011 to July 2012.

She was a Land Law and Gender Specialist/ Consultant USAID, Kenya with the Pro-Mara Project between November 2010 to July 2012.

Soipan was the acting Executive Director/ Legal Aid and Education Coordinator, at the Center for Legal Empowerment/ Kituo Cha Sheria between 2008-2009.

She was a Human Rights Officer/ UN Volunteer Specialist in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs in 2008.

Sopian also has experience as a Land Rights/ Legal Officer with the Mainyoito Pastoralist Integrated Development Organization between June 2004 and August 2008.

Honours and awards

She was awarded the presidential award Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS).

She was also awarded a scholarship by the University of Washington, Seattle for a Masters of Law Degree in Sustainable International Development (LLM).

Net worth

As of 2022, her estimated net worth was Sh156 million.

She declared her sources of income as salary and allowances; immovable property, motor vehicles, shares in SACCOS and dairy farming.

Personal life