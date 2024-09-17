Njeri Kamau - Profile of Kenyan diplomat appointed by UN boss to role in Guyana

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Jean Njeri Kamau, a distinguished Kenyan diplomat, as the new United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guyana.

Her appointment, which received the host Government’s approval, commenced on 15 September 2024.

Ambassador Kamau brings over two decades of experience in human rights, governance, and socio-economic development, making her a valuable asset to the UN's mission in Guyana.

A distinguished diplomatic career

Ambassador Kamau has an extensive diplomatic background. Prior to her new role, she served as Kenya's Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and as the Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU).

During this time, she was pivotal in steering Kenya's bilateral relations and multilateral engagements, with a focus on peace initiatives, climate change, security, and economic cooperation.

Ambassador Kamau’s diplomatic career also saw her representing Kenya in other parts of the world.

She held the position of High Commissioner to South Africa, the Kingdom of Eswatini, and the Kingdom of Lesotho, where she advanced trade, investment, and diplomatic relations.

In the United States, as Deputy Head of Mission from 2013 to 2014, she helped foster stronger ties between Kenya and the U.S.

Advocacy for women’s rights and democratic governance

Before joining the diplomatic service, Ambassador Kamau was a passionate advocate for women’s rights and democratic governance.

She served as the Country Director for Action Aid International in Kenya and Lesotho, and was the first Executive Director for the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Kenya.

Her leadership in these roles helped promote legal reforms and enhance governance structures in Kenya.

Her background in law and governance is reinforced by her academic achievements. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from the University of Nairobi and a Master’s degree in Democratic Studies from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom.

Vision for the future in Guyana