13 notable Kenyans who passed away in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

The nation mourned the loss of icons, influencers, and change-makers. Here's a tribute to 13 notable Kenyans who left us in 2023

George Magoha

Former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha breathed his last at Nairobi Hospital on January 24.

Collapsing at his Nairobi home, Magoha was rushed to the hospital, where efforts to resuscitate him proved unsuccessful.

Having served as CS for Education, his legacy endured until his replacement by Ezekiel Machogu in President William Ruto's administration on October 27, 2022.

Opiyo Otondi

Luo Council of Elders Chairman Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi passed away in February after months of being in and out of the hospital.

Described as a great man who steered the Luo community socially, politically, and economically, Otondi's demise was a significant loss.

Kunguru

Veteran musician Eric Onguru, popularly known as Kunguru, passed away in March 2023.

His former manager revealed that Kunguru had been in and out of hospitals since 2017, attributing his prolonged illness to a spinal cord injury from an accident in 2009/10.

Dancun Ochonjo

Renowned comedian and content creator Dancun Ochonjo succumbed to illness on May 10, 2023.

Battling Tuberculosis (TB) and suffering organ failure, Ochonjo's brother Kevin Okoth emotionally recounted his final moments.

The loss left a void in the comedy scene, as fans remembered the laughter Ochonjo brought into their lives.

Elizabeth Merab

Award-winning multimedia health and science journalist Elizabeth Merab, who battled Sickle Cell Anaemia since the age of 10, passed away on July 15 at the age of 31.

Complications from the hereditary disease, which led to the amputation of her left leg months earlier, marked the end of her inspiring journey.

Kibwana Onguso

Veteran TV producer Kibwana Onguso bid farewell to the world around 11 a.m. on August 9.

His son made the heartbreaking discovery of his unconscious father in their Lucky Summer home.

Onguso's contribution to Kenyan television history was celebrated, marking the end of an era.

Field Marshall Muthoni Kirima

The passing of freedom fighter Field Marshall Muthoni Kirima, fondly known as "Mama Muthoni," on September 5 marked the end of an era.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua shared the heartbreaking news, highlighting her pivotal role in Kenya's struggle for independence.

Sean Cardiovillis

The lifeless body of popular media personality Sean Cardiovillis was discovered on September 9 outside his Westlands residence.

Found at the bottom of his staircase, Cardiovillis had been battling ill health for some time, according to sources.

The news sent shockwaves through the media industry, leaving fans in mourning.

Roger Whittaker

International icon Roger Whittaker, known and loved in Kenya for hits like 'My Land Is Kenya,' passed away on September 13 in a hospital in southern France.

Suffering from heart problems, blocked arteries, and multiple aneurysms, Whittaker's health had been declining, leading to his eventual demise.

Njeri Rionge

Renowned serial entrepreneur Njeri Rionge, a trailblazer in co-founding multi-million dollar companies, including Wananchi Group, passed away on October 3, 2023.

Her contributions to entrepreneurship and women's empowerment were honored, leaving a lasting legacy.

Dennis Khaemba

Jeff Dennis Khaemba, a renowned political affairs producer at K24, passed away on October 24.

The news of Khaemba's untimely death was confirmed by his colleagues, shedding light on the circumstances leading to his demise.

It is reported that Khaemba, who had been grappling with health issues, was discharged from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Sunday.

Michael Mugo

Michael Mugo, the lead vocalist of the music band Just Imagine Africa, known for the hit song 'Bangi,' tragically took his own life.

The musician, who had relocated to Embu due to economic challenges, left a legacy through his music.

Ally B

Legendary Coast musician Ally B, known for hits like 'Maria' and 'Bembea,' was declared dead at Makadara Hospital in Mombasa on November 1.

Complaints of feeling unwell led to his hospitalisation, and high blood pressure was cited as the cause of his sudden demise.

