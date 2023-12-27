The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
13 notable Kenyans who passed away in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Lynet Okumu

The nation mourned the loss of icons, influencers, and change-makers. Here's a tribute to 13 notable Kenyans who left us in 2023

13 notable Kenyans who passed away in 2023 [Pulse Picks]
13 notable Kenyans who passed away in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

In 2023, Kenya bid farewell to several beloved celebrities and public figures whose impact on their respective industries was immeasurable.

The nation mourned the loss of icons, influencers, and change-makers. Here's a tribute to 13 notable Kenyans who left us in 2023

Former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha breathed his last at Nairobi Hospital on January 24.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha
Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha

Collapsing at his Nairobi home, Magoha was rushed to the hospital, where efforts to resuscitate him proved unsuccessful.

Having served as CS for Education, his legacy endured until his replacement by Ezekiel Machogu in President William Ruto's administration on October 27, 2022.

Luo Council of Elders Chairman Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi passed away in February after months of being in and out of the hospital.

Luo Council of Elders Chair Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi
Luo Council of Elders Chair Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi

Described as a great man who steered the Luo community socially, politically, and economically, Otondi's demise was a significant loss.

Veteran musician Eric Onguru, popularly known as Kunguru, passed away in March 2023.

His former manager revealed that Kunguru had been in and out of hospitals since 2017, attributing his prolonged illness to a spinal cord injury from an accident in 2009/10.

Renowned comedian and content creator Dancun Ochonjo succumbed to illness on May 10, 2023.

Battling Tuberculosis (TB) and suffering organ failure, Ochonjo's brother Kevin Okoth emotionally recounted his final moments.

Kenyan comedian and actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away
Kenyan comedian and actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

The loss left a void in the comedy scene, as fans remembered the laughter Ochonjo brought into their lives.

Award-winning multimedia health and science journalist Elizabeth Merab, who battled Sickle Cell Anaemia since the age of 10, passed away on July 15 at the age of 31.

Complications from the hereditary disease, which led to the amputation of her left leg months earlier, marked the end of her inspiring journey.

The late Nation Media Group Journalist Elizabeth Merab
The late Nation Media Group Journalist Elizabeth Merab
Veteran TV producer Kibwana Onguso bid farewell to the world around 11 a.m. on August 9.

His son made the heartbreaking discovery of his unconscious father in their Lucky Summer home.

Onguso's contribution to Kenyan television history was celebrated, marking the end of an era.

Veteran TV producer Kibwana Onguso
Veteran TV producer Kibwana Onguso
The passing of freedom fighter Field Marshall Muthoni Kirima, fondly known as "Mama Muthoni," on September 5 marked the end of an era.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua shared the heartbreaking news, highlighting her pivotal role in Kenya's struggle for independence.

The lifeless body of popular media personality Sean Cardiovillis was discovered on September 9 outside his Westlands residence.

Found at the bottom of his staircase, Cardiovillis had been battling ill health for some time, according to sources.

Sean Cardovillis
Sean Cardovillis

The news sent shockwaves through the media industry, leaving fans in mourning.

International icon Roger Whittaker, known and loved in Kenya for hits like 'My Land Is Kenya,' passed away on September 13 in a hospital in southern France.

Suffering from heart problems, blocked arteries, and multiple aneurysms, Whittaker's health had been declining, leading to his eventual demise.

Roger Whittaker
Roger Whittaker

Renowned serial entrepreneur Njeri Rionge, a trailblazer in co-founding multi-million dollar companies, including Wananchi Group, passed away on October 3, 2023.

Her contributions to entrepreneurship and women's empowerment were honored, leaving a lasting legacy.

Jeff Dennis Khaemba, a renowned political affairs producer at K24, passed away on October 24.

The news of Khaemba's untimely death was confirmed by his colleagues, shedding light on the circumstances leading to his demise.

The late Jeff Dennis Khaemba
The late Jeff Dennis Khaemba

It is reported that Khaemba, who had been grappling with health issues, was discharged from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Sunday.

Michael Mugo, the lead vocalist of the music band Just Imagine Africa, known for the hit song 'Bangi,' tragically took his own life.

The musician, who had relocated to Embu due to economic challenges, left a legacy through his music.

Legendary Coast musician Ally B, known for hits like 'Maria' and 'Bembea,' was declared dead at Makadara Hospital in Mombasa on November 1.

Complaints of feeling unwell led to his hospitalisation, and high blood pressure was cited as the cause of his sudden demise.

Kenyan singer Ally B
Kenyan singer Ally B
