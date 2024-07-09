Qualifications for IEBC chairperson and commissioners

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) plays a vital role in maintaining the integrity of Kenya's electoral process.

The positions of the IEBC chairperson and commissioners are crucial for ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections.

Understanding the requirements for these roles is essential for appreciating the stringent standards set to uphold democracy in Kenya.

In this article, we look into the qualifications, responsibilities, and expectations of the IEBC chairperson and commissioners.

IEBC chairperson qualifications

Candidates for the chairperson position must be qualified to hold the office of a Supreme Court Judge under the Kenyan Constitution.

This sets a high standard, reflecting the Chairperson's critical role in overseeing the electoral process.

A prospective chairperson must demonstrate substantial experience in the legal field. The qualifications include:

At least 15 years of experience as a superior court judge.

Alternatively, 15 years of experience as a distinguished academic, judicial officer, legal practitioner, or equivalent experience in relevant legal fields.

Commission member requirements

For those interested in being members of the Commission, the requirements are:

A degree from a recognised university.

Proven relevant experience in areas such as electoral matters, management, finance, governance, public administration, or law.

Candidates must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution, which emphasises leadership and integrity.

Disqualifications of candidates for IEBC commission positions

To maintain impartiality and independence, the Commission enforces strict disqualification criteria. A person is ineligible for appointment if they have:

Held office or stood for election as a member of Parliament, county assembly, or governing body of a political party within the preceding five years.

Currently, hold any State office.

Members of the Commission are also prohibited from holding any other public office during their tenure.

Mandatory clearances candidates must have

Applicants for both the Chairperson and member positions must provide valid and current clearances from several key institutions:

