Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said that 24 of the 47 counties are expected to have debated and passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill by the end of February.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Odinga said once this is done, the BBI Bill will be taken to parliament for debating before going for a referendum.

The ODM leader's words come a day after Siaya County became the first county to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (Constitutional Amendments) Bill 2020.

Members of County Assembly (MCAs) voted unanimously to approve the Bill.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati submitted the draft Bill to the 47 counties on January 26, 2021.

