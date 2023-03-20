Winnie Odinga alleges gadget hacking as Azimio mass action protest begins

Winnie Odinga, a member of the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) and an active supporter of her father's political campaigns, made the announcement amid a push to have her be among those leading the demonstrations.

Odinga further said all her electronic gadgets had been hacked but affirmed she was still heading for the hyped mass action.

"All electronics hacked! All completely unusable, all dead! Meet me in the streets!" Odinga tweeted.

Azimio reiterated the claims of gadgets being hacked through its social media pages urging the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) to fairly take up its mandate in regulating the sector.

"We call upon to CAK up step and be a regulator and not a partner in crime; especially one @ezraCHILOB. The Phone lines of our leaders and team members are being unfairly and wrongfully disabled in attempts to sabotage the protests," read a tweet on Azimio's page.

Pulse Live Kenya

Azimio issues dress code update of mass action

Hours before the awaited mass action Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni urged all its party supporters to ditch party colours ahead of the protests.

According to Kioni, there were plans by other parties to don the party colours and cause havoc in the protests.

“To all our Jubilee and Azimio supporters, we have information that our rivals have illegally acquired Jubilee T-Shirts and other materials to impersonate our party members to cause violence," the Jubilee SG stated.

Jubilee party secretary Jeremiah Kioni Pulse Live Kenya

The message was echoed by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party which warned against donning any ODM colours during the protests.

“Our rivals have acquired shirts with ODM/Azimio colours to be worn by their hired supporters to cause mayhem. We want to warn them that no one from our side will wear party colours,” the party said.