Winnie Odinga alleges gadget hacking as Azimio mass action protest begins

Amos Robi

Winnie Odinga has assured Azimio supporters she will join the mass action protests

Winnie Odinga during Azimio campaigns
Winnie Odinga during Azimio campaigns

Winnie Odinga, daughter of Kenyan Azimio leader Raila Odinga, has announced that she will join anti-government demonstrations taking place on Monday 20 at the Nairobi CBD.

Winnie Odinga, a member of the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) and an active supporter of her father's political campaigns, made the announcement amid a push to have her be among those leading the demonstrations.

Odinga further said all her electronic gadgets had been hacked but affirmed she was still heading for the hyped mass action.

"All electronics hacked! All completely unusable, all dead! Meet me in the streets!" Odinga tweeted.

Azimio reiterated the claims of gadgets being hacked through its social media pages urging the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) to fairly take up its mandate in regulating the sector.

"We call upon to CAK up step and be a regulator and not a partner in crime; especially one @ezraCHILOB. The Phone lines of our leaders and team members are being unfairly and wrongfully disabled in attempts to sabotage the protests," read a tweet on Azimio's page.

File image of Azimio la Umoja leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua at a public rally
File image of Azimio la Umoja leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua at a public rally Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Cleophas Malala reveals details of anti-Odinga protests to Karen

Hours before the awaited mass action Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni urged all its party supporters to ditch party colours ahead of the protests.

According to Kioni, there were plans by other parties to don the party colours and cause havoc in the protests.

“To all our Jubilee and Azimio supporters, we have information that our rivals have illegally acquired Jubilee T-Shirts and other materials to impersonate our party members to cause violence," the Jubilee SG stated.

Jubilee party secretary Jeremiah Kioni
Jubilee party secretary Jeremiah Kioni Jubilee party secretary Jeremiah Kioni Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Raila tells supporters where to meet, way forward as police declare protests illegal

The message was echoed by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party which warned against donning any ODM colours during the protests.

“Our rivals have acquired shirts with ODM/Azimio colours to be worn by their hired supporters to cause mayhem. We want to warn them that no one from our side will wear party colours,” the party said.

High police presence has been witnessed in parts of the country in a bid to maintain order ahead of the protests.

