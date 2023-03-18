Cleophas Malala reveals details of anti-Odinga protests to Karen

During the UDA delegates meeting at Machakos University, Malala urged all party members who supported President William Ruto to join the protest. He also requested Ida Odinga, Raila's wife, to prepare enough food for the protesters.

"So, you Raila we have told you that since you have said you will be demonstrating to State House, I as the secretary general will also take our party members to demonstrate to your home in Karen as you go to disturb our president in State House.

"We are telling Ida Odinga, to prepare enough tea and ugali. If you think you have the people, you will see the government has more people than you," he stated.

He insisted that they would hold peaceful demonstrations at Raila's home, and the State House was heavily guarded compared to Raila's residence.

Malala called on the Kamba community to refrain from participating in the protests and not be deceived into joining a party that resists the government.

Malala's move comes after former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko took legal action against Odinga for unlawfully declaring Monday, March 20, a Public Holiday.

Sonko filed a petition arguing that Raila does not have the authority to make such a declaration. Lady Justice Hedwig Ong'udi reviewed the petition and acknowledged its national significance, stating that there is a laid down procedure for declaring public holidays in Kenya.

"I have perused the pleadings and annexures and have not found any Gazette Notice by the Cabinet Secretary in charge of Interior declaring March 20, 2023, a public holiday as per Section 3 of the Public Holidays Act," Lady Justice Ong'udi noted.

