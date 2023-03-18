ADVERTISEMENT
Cleophas Malala reveals details of anti-Odinga protests to Karen

Amos Robi

Raila Odinga is expected to lead protests to State House on Monday, March 20

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General, Cleophas Malala, has declared that he will lead his party members to demonstrate at Raila Odinga's home in Karen on March 20.

During the UDA delegates meeting at Machakos University, Malala urged all party members who supported President William Ruto to join the protest. He also requested Ida Odinga, Raila's wife, to prepare enough food for the protesters.

"So, you Raila we have told you that since you have said you will be demonstrating to State House, I as the secretary general will also take our party members to demonstrate to your home in Karen as you go to disturb our president in State House.

"We are telling Ida Odinga, to prepare enough tea and ugali. If you think you have the people, you will see the government has more people than you," he stated.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Raila reveals Ruto’s 4 actions that made him call for protests

He insisted that they would hold peaceful demonstrations at Raila's home, and the State House was heavily guarded compared to Raila's residence.

Malala called on the Kamba community to refrain from participating in the protests and not be deceived into joining a party that resists the government.

Malala's move comes after former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko took legal action against Odinga for unlawfully declaring Monday, March 20, a Public Holiday.

Sonko filed a petition arguing that Raila does not have the authority to make such a declaration. Lady Justice Hedwig Ong'udi reviewed the petition and acknowledged its national significance, stating that there is a laid down procedure for declaring public holidays in Kenya.

"I have perused the pleadings and annexures and have not found any Gazette Notice by the Cabinet Secretary in charge of Interior declaring March 20, 2023, a public holiday as per Section 3 of the Public Holidays Act," Lady Justice Ong'udi noted.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters in Kiambu on Friday, March 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Police raid Nairobi hotel, arrest university student leaders linked to Azimio

On Tuesday, March 14, Raila declared Monday, March 20, a 'public holiday' for his supporters to attend the much-hyped mass action. Raila said he will be pushing for electoral reforms at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and lowering the high cost of living which has skyrocketed.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

