Gachagua - MPs who reject Finance Bill won't receive funds for roads

Speaking during a church service at Leshuta in Narok County on Sunday 4, Gachagua stated that those who reject the bill should not expect any funds for crucial projects such as roads in their respective constituencies.

Gachagua's remarks came in response to Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu's call to shoot down the bill during a harambee function in Kitui County.

“There is a lot of incitement around this whole Finance Bill issue. I was in Kitui yesterday and their MP spoke about cessation and people were clapping.

"And then soon after he was telling me they need roads, where does he expect the money to build roads to come from?” the DP posed, " Rigathi said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a meeting of leaders and other stakeholders from the Rift Valley on ending illegal brew and drugs abuse in Nakuru County on May 29, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

No development funds for MPs who do not support the Finance Bill

Gachagua emphasized that the government relies on the Finance Bill to raise revenue for development projects.

Thus, he argued that MPs should lend their full support to the bill if they expect to receive funds for essential infrastructure development.

Referring to Makali Mulu's statement about cessation, Gachagua questioned where the MP expected the money for roads to come from if the bill is rejected.

“Some of you leaders are lying to Kenyans, but know that if your MP is opposed to the Finance Bill, they should not ask for roads,” he said.

Gachagua advocates for the passage of the Finance Bill

Gachagua reiterated his stance that the Finance Bill, 2023, should pass without amendments.

He argued that it is unreasonable to demand the government to invest in schools, road repairs, and infrastructure while simultaneously rejecting tax increases.

He emphasized the need for citizens to contribute through taxes to finance both capital and recurrent expenditures.

"I am a person who speaks the truth; people must give taxes to finance our capital and recurrent expenditure... there was a call to recruit more teachers, who will pay for this? I can't pay for it with my Ksh1 million salary... that money will be gotten from the citizens" he said.

Gachagua criticises opposition leaders fighting the Finance Bill

Gachagua also took the opportunity to criticize opposition politicians from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition who are against the Finance Bill.

He dismissed their efforts, stating that they lack the necessary numbers to block the bill's passage. Gachagua asserted that even if they make noise and reject the bill, it will still go through.

