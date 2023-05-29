The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Gachagua opens up on past struggle with alcohol, calls for radical crackdown

Denis Mwangi

Gachagua calls for random checks in universities & boarding schools using sniffer dogs to crackdown on drug and substance abuse

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a meeting of leaders and other stakeholders from the Rift Valley on ending illegal brew and drugs abuse in Nakuru County on May 29, 2023.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a meeting of leaders and other stakeholders from the Rift Valley on ending illegal brew and drugs abuse in Nakuru County on May 29, 2023.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua shared a personal revelation about his past struggles with alcohol abuse.

Recommended articles

Addressing a conference on eradicating alcoholism and drug abuse in the Rift Valley region on Monday, May 29, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua candidly admitted to battling excessive drinking.

He said that after embracing Christianity, he successfully overcame his alcohol abuse and experienced a remarkable transformation.

He attributed, attributing his success to a life free from alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a meeting of leaders and other stakeholders from the Rift Valley on ending illegal brew and drugs abuse in Nakuru County on May 29, 2023.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a meeting of leaders and other stakeholders from the Rift Valley on ending illegal brew and drugs abuse in Nakuru County on May 29, 2023. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a meeting of leaders and other stakeholders from the Rift Valley on ending illegal brew and drugs abuse in Nakuru County on May 29, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

He extended an invitation to those struggling with alcohol addiction, urging them to consider following his path to sobriety.

The President, Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki, and the rest of us, none has a problem with alcohol. I must admit I used to drink a lot before I got saved and since I stopped drinking my things have been very good,” Gachagua spoke.

Gachagua said that by quitting alcohol, Kenyans can significantly improve their circumstances and unlock their true potential.

READ: Ruto warns MPs over alcohol consumption [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

That is how I am deputy president. I invite those who drink to consider dropping it and maybe your things will get better," Gachagua said.

The DP also expressed deep concern over the involvement of rogue police officers who not only operate drinking establishments but also engage in bribery.

He said that these officers, entrusted with the responsibility of apprehending intoxicated individuals, often find themselves inebriated while on duty.

Gachagua called for swift action against such officers, highlighting the need to maintain integrity and ensure that the law is upheld.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a meeting of leaders and other stakeholders from the Rift Valley on ending illegal brew and drugs abuse in Nakuru County on May 29, 2023.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a meeting of leaders and other stakeholders from the Rift Valley on ending illegal brew and drugs abuse in Nakuru County on May 29, 2023. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a meeting of leaders and other stakeholders from the Rift Valley on ending illegal brew and drugs abuse in Nakuru County on May 29, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua further drew attention to the alarming proliferation of illicit alcohol and its impact on society.

He denounced unscrupulous individuals involved in the production of hazardous alcohol in unsanitary distilleries, falsely packaging and selling it as authorized brands.

To combat this grave issue, the government vows to punish those responsible for endangering public health.

The Deputy President emphasized the critical distinction between responsible alcohol consumption and the consumption of poisonous substances masquerading as legitimate alcoholic beverages.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: WHO ranks Uganda most alcoholic nation in Africa

Gachagua also called for random checks in universities & boarding schools using sniffer dogs to crackdown on drug and substance abuse.

He heaped praise on a school from Mathira Constituency in Nyeri County that sought the help of police officers to search students as they reported back to school.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a meeting of leaders and other stakeholders from the Rift Valley on ending illegal brew and drugs abuse in Nakuru County on May 29, 2023.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a meeting of leaders and other stakeholders from the Rift Valley on ending illegal brew and drugs abuse in Nakuru County on May 29, 2023. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a meeting of leaders and other stakeholders from the Rift Valley on ending illegal brew and drugs abuse in Nakuru County on May 29, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

According to recent statistics from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), certain regions in Kenya exhibit higher rates of alcoholism.

The Western region currently holds the unfortunate distinction of having the highest prevalence, with an alcoholism rate of 23.8%.

It is closely followed by the Coastal region at 13.9% and the Central region at 12.8%.

These figures underscore the urgent need for targeted interventions and awareness campaigns in these areas to tackle the pervasive issue of alcohol addiction.

A deeper analysis of alcohol consumption patterns reveals distinct preferences across different regions of Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Western region, chang'aa and traditional brews dominate the alcohol landscape.

READ: How long it takes for alcohol to leave your body

Conversely, the Central region exhibits the highest prevalence of potable spirits, followed by the Coast and Rift Valley regions.

Understanding these regional variances in alcohol preferences can inform targeted initiatives aimed at reducing alcohol-related harm and promoting healthier lifestyle choices.

The Central region experiences the highest current tobacco usage rate at 11.9%, trailed by the Coast region at 10.8% and the Eastern region at 10.7%.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DP Gachagua opens up on past struggle with alcohol, calls for radical crackdown

DP Gachagua opens up on past struggle with alcohol, calls for radical crackdown

How Ruto's ambitious Sh1.3 trillion plan can avoid the curse of gov't projects

How Ruto's ambitious Sh1.3 trillion plan can avoid the curse of gov't projects

Details of Russian Foreign Minister's trip to Kenya [Photos]

Details of Russian Foreign Minister's trip to Kenya [Photos]

MPs to consider the scraping of 2 corruption offences

MPs to consider the scraping of 2 corruption offences

Gachagua addresses Maina Njenga amid fears of Mungiki resurgence

Gachagua addresses Maina Njenga amid fears of Mungiki resurgence

Those with pay slips are lying to those without pay slips on housing fund - Ruto

Those with pay slips are lying to those without pay slips on housing fund - Ruto

Senator Khalwale silenced by crowd as he defends Ruto's proposal [Video]

Senator Khalwale silenced by crowd as he defends Ruto's proposal [Video]

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s mother succumbs to cancer in India

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s mother succumbs to cancer in India

Oscar Sudi's controversial reaction to UDA vice chairperson resignation

Oscar Sudi's controversial reaction to UDA vice chairperson resignation

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIS headquarters in Nairobi

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

PS Esther Ngero quits after Ruto reshuffle

Charles Hinga

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Marc De Mesel,

Boyfriend's blunder costs Kenyan girl Sh102 million