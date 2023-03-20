ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Video of lady narrating horrifying ordeal in Nairobi CBD injects fear among Nairobians

Lynet Okumu

A Nairobi lady, Rishdevocalist, shares her horrifying ordeal of being drugged and robbed in Nairobi CBD

A screenshot Nairobi lady who was drugged and robbed in Nairobi CBD
A screenshot Nairobi lady who was drugged and robbed in Nairobi CBD

It was just another regular day for a Nairobi lady on her way home from work. She had finished her work shift and decided to take the usual route back home.

Recommended articles

However, little did she know that her life would turn for the worse that day.

In a recent TikTok video that has since gone viral, the lady who identifies as Rishdevocalist on TikTok narrated her experience with so much horror and fear in her voice. She recounted how she was drugged and robbed of all her belongings in the heart of the city.

TikTok video of the lady who was drugged and robbed in Nairobi CBD
TikTok video of the lady who was drugged and robbed in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: UK firm to build new Sh29B city next to Nairobi CBD [Photos]

According to her, it was around 7 or 8 PM when she left her workplace and headed to the Odeon stage to board a matatu. The queue was long, and it was moving slowly. She joined the queue and waited patiently for her turn.

"So mi natoka shughuli zangu kuelekea pale Odeaon kama kawaida because it was around 7 or 8 pm. Alaalfu, there was a line to board the matatus.

So I joined the queue like everyone else, the line was so long, and it was inching forward very slowly," the lady narrated.

As she was waiting, an elderly couple who were not in the queue approached her, appearing lost and needing direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman was well-dressed and looked like she had just left the church. The lady kindly directed them to the right matatu and even offered them a spot in front of her owing to their age.

"The woman was so well dressed, anakaa kama ametoka church or something," she said.

However, things turned for the worse when the elderly woman offered her some biscuits, which she ate without suspecting anything.

READ: Interior CS Kindiki warns criminals in his impromptu CBD visit

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly afterwards, the victim blacked out and woke up at the Kitengela stage, near Afya Centre, having been robbed of all her belongings, including her phone, laptop, and handbag.

"They were a bit old, weuh guys me I don't know what happened from there I don't know how I found myself at the Kitengela stage karibu na Afya Centre uteremka chini. That is where I found myself.

"Mpaka ile fulana nilikuwa nimevaa I didnt have anything, even my handbag and laptop," she said.

This incident has left Nairobi residents, in fear, with many expressing their sadness and concern over the state of insecurity in the city.

Kenyans have been consoling the lady and giving their own accounts of similar incidents that have occurred in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hawkers selling in Nairobi CBD
Hawkers selling in Nairobi CBD Hawkers selling in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya

It is essential to keep an eye out for anything suspicious, be wary of strangers, and avoid putting oneself in vulnerable situations.

Stay safe out there!

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gov Nassir speaks after Mombasa residents snubbed Raila's call for protests

Gov Nassir speaks after Mombasa residents snubbed Raila's call for protests

Video of lady narrating horrifying ordeal in Nairobi CBD injects fear among Nairobians

Video of lady narrating horrifying ordeal in Nairobi CBD injects fear among Nairobians

Gachagua's request to Raila over ongoing mass action protests in Nairobi

Gachagua's request to Raila over ongoing mass action protests in Nairobi

Deputy IG leaves police service

Deputy IG leaves police service

Senator Sifuna confronts OCS who teargassed him at KICC [Video]

Senator Sifuna confronts OCS who teargassed him at KICC [Video]

1 shot as Azimio protests begin to affect traders in Nairobi [Video]

1 shot as Azimio protests begin to affect traders in Nairobi [Video]

Winnie Odinga alleges gadget hacking as Azimio mass action protest begins

Winnie Odinga alleges gadget hacking as Azimio mass action protest begins

LIVE BLOG: Raila arrives for Azimio mass action protest

LIVE BLOG: Raila arrives for Azimio mass action protest

Nilichukua nikaweka box - Gachagua hilariously recounts meeting wife at Alliance

Nilichukua nikaweka box - Gachagua hilariously recounts meeting wife at Alliance

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Cate Waruguru, Evans Kidero and Millicent Omanga

Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]

Dj Fatxo and Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide

Naomi Shaban

Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi among 10 shortlisted for SRC job