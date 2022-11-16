Specialised police units deployed in Nairobi to curb insecurity

The specialised forces have been drawn from the General Service Unit (GSU) and the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) to complement the efforts of the police in dealing with the surging insecurity that has been witnessed in Nairobi.

The Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Administration of National Government, Kithure Kindiki confirmed also that the Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome had re-organised the police operations in the city to see to it that security and order resume in Nairobi.

"The Inspector General of Police has reorganized the Nairobi Police Command and deployed additional specialized police units, drawn from the General Service Unit (GSU) and Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU). This will effectively deal with the criminals engaging in City muggings," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The use of the specialised unit's force is geared towards preventing crime and is expected to put to a stop all the gangs and individuals who are perpetrating lawlessness not just within the city but also across the country.

This comes days after members of the public raised their concern on insecurity and their cry reached Nairobi governor, Johnson Sakaja who also said he had lost a friend after being stabbed. Sakaja confirmed that he would work closely with security officers to end the insecurity within the CBD and Nairobi at large.

Meanwhile, the National Police Service on Monday 14, 2022 released a list of crime hotspots in Nairobi, warning the members public to be on the lookout while in the said areas.

In the report that was made public, the NPS said their data had established that the criminals are targeting all persons, both in residential areas, and businesses with a good number of the gangs targeting M-Pesa shops.

The highlighted spots include Thika Highway especially along the Drive-In flyover to KCA, KCA underpass, and Total exit, Globe Cinema roundabout, and Kipande road.

Pulse Live Kenya

Others marked areas are ABC Place along Waiyaki Way and Kangemi, parts of CBD including River Road, Archives area, Kirinyaga road, and Fig Tree in Ngara.