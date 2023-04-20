Student on scholarship dies mysteriously in Finland

For many, it is a means to achieve greater personal and professional success and make a meaningful contribution to society.

Rodgers Kipruto was one such individual, a young man who dedicated himself to the field of nursing and was determined to succeed in his studies. Unfortunately, his life was tragically cut short, leaving behind a legacy of promise and potential.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kipruto was a medical student from Kenya who was awarded a scholarship through the Uasin Gishu Overseas Program to study in Finland.

He began pursuing a degree in nursing at Laurea University's Tikkurila Campus in September of 2022, determined to build on the foundation of knowledge he had acquired at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC)

His dream was to become a skilled and compassionate healthcare professional who could make a difference in the lives of others.

However, on Tuesday, April 18, Kipruto's journey came to a sudden and tragic end. He was found dead, having allegedly taken his own life.

Pulse Ghana

The news of his passing was announced on Wednesday by Uasin Gishu governor Jonathan Bii on Facebook.

"It is with utter shock that I have learnt of the sudden passing on of Rodgers Kipruto, a bright young man from Tarakwa Ward, Kesses Sub County.

"Kipruto had left Kenya in September 2022 to pursue his nursing studies at Laurea University's Tikkurila Campus in Finland through the County Overseas Program," Bii said.

He expressed his condolences stating that Kipruto's death was a great loss to his family and the nursing profession.

"The passing of Kipruto is a great loss to his family, friends, the Chirchir community, and the nursing profession.

"His ambition and unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in society are testaments to his character. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," he said.

Uasin Gishu scholarship program

The Uasin Gishu Overseas Program was intended to provide opportunities for promising young Kenyans to study abroad and gain the skills they need to contribute to their country's development.

However, the program has faced financial difficulties, with many students struggling to pay tuition and maintain living expenses while studying in Northern Europe.

Pulse Live Kenya

In March of 2023, hundreds of Uasin Gishu Overseas Program students faced the threat of deportation due to the county's failure to remit their tuition fees for the second semester.