Mercy Morara - Role of Kebaso Morara's wife in his activism

Amos Robi

Morara credits his wife's support as a key factor in his ability to pursue his public role

Morara Kebaso and his wife Mercy Morara
  • Morara's wife, Mercy Morara, has consistently stood by his side and managed their ventures
  • Mercy has actively supported her husband's public efforts through her social media accounts
  • The couple started their married life in modest circumstances and have now been married for six years

On 6th October 2024, political activist Morara Kebaso made his first public appearance, three days after a violent attack during the public participation event at Bomas of Kenya, which focused on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Morara, who appeared visibly shaken, was accompanied by his wife, Mercy Morara, in a display of support and resilience.

Although not as publicly recognised as her husband, Mercy Morara has consistently stood by Morara’s side.

While her husband stepped away from the family business to focus on his political pursuits, Mercy took charge, managing their ventures with determination.

Through her personal social media accounts, Mercy has actively supported her husband’s public efforts.

Morara Kebaso and his wife Mercy Morara
On her Facebook page, she recently posted a message of gratitude to those who have been standing by them during these turbulent times.

"Thank you for standing with my husband. Morara Kebaso senior, Asante sana Mungu awabariki sana," wrote Mercy, reflecting the couple's reliance on faith and community support during their ordeal.

The couple’s journey is a testament to endurance and mutual support. During an interview with Dr Ofweneke on TV47, Morara shared personal details about their life together, revealing that they started their married life in modest circumstances.

"I started life with my wife in a single room," Morara recalled. He explained that after making the bold decision to commit to each other, he invited his then-girlfriend, now wife, to move in with him in their humble rented room on the outskirts of Nairobi.

Morara Kebaso and his wife Mercy Morara
Morara has often praised Mercy for standing with him through life's challenges, saying, "To my wife Mercy Morara… life hasn’t been easy, we’ve been in the mountains with you."

Morara and Mercy have now been married for six years, a milestone that Morara proudly shared during the TV47 interview.

The activist credited his wife’s support as a key factor in his ability to pursue his public role.

Morara Kebaso and his wife Mercy Morara
As Morara continues his political journey, it is clear that his wife Mercy remains a steadfast figure, providing emotional and practical support.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

