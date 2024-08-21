Dr Ofweneke reflects on end of his second marriage & journey of self discovery

Dr Ofweneke, the popular comedian and MC, has recently opened up about the end of his second marriage for the first time.

Ofweneke was previously married to Gospel singer Nicah The Queen, with whom he separated in 2016. They are cooperating two children together. In 2019, he introduced another lady, Christine, with whom he shares a child.

Their relationship remained private, and Ofweneke never publicly discussed whether they were still together.

The only time his relationship status came under public scrutiny again was on July 7, 2024, when he introduced another woman, Maryanne Baraza, as Mrs Ofweneke on his 'Mr Right' show.

Ofweneke on emotional turmoil he went through after end of 2nd marriage

During an August 20, 2024, segment on his YouTube channel where he was hosting Willis Raburu, Ofweneke shared the emotional turmoil he went through when his second marriage fell apart. This was the first time he spoke about it in public.

"I told God. Again? I have tried doing everything right. I have tried to be supportive I've tried go be prayerful. I've tried to make sure am doing good as a baby daddy.

"Even to my ex wife I've tried to make sure am taking care of key things, that everything is fine. Am really trying my best but this thing is falling again. So how will i stand in front of people again as Dr Ofweneke. How will I have the authority to talk to men?" he said.

Dr Ofweneke - My mum left a week after giving birth to me

After the marriage ended, Ofweneke took time to reflect on his life and the patterns that might have contributed to his failed relationships.

He shared that his mother left him when he was just one week old, and his father remarried when he was four. He didn't grow up with his father or the stepmother who raised him.

Instead, he lived with various relatives and even worked in people's farms in Western Kenya and Malava during his childhood.

"After it all ended I called myself for a meeting and I realised my mum left when I was one week old. Dad remarried when I was four years. Then I didn't really grow up around dad or the mum who raised me. I came to reunite with the family when I was in class eight. All this time it was aunty, uncle, I was in the streets at some point, there's a time i worked in people's farms in western and Malava and everything," he said.

This fear of abandonment, stemming from his childhood, made him hold back in his relationships. He admitted that he would love from a distance, fearing that if he got too close, the person would leave him, reinforcing his childhood belief that love always ends in abandonment.

"I realised am a lover. When I love and embrace you. I am 100 percent. I realised sometimes I don't give the 100 percent because am always scared that if I love you too much then you will leave. I will love you from a far because if I love you enough you will take advantage of that and leave, because if mum left so can you," he said.

New beginning for Dr Ofweneke

Dr Ofweneke also spoke about his current relationship, where he is determined to risk loving fully for the first time.

He shared how he communicated this to his current wife, telling her that he is giving her 100 percent of his love but warning her not to take advantage of it.

He explained that if she did, it would confirm his childhood fears and make it difficult for him to love again.

"I keep telling my current wife that I am risking love for the first time, and I’m going to love you 100 percent," he said. "But if you take advantage of it, just know you have messed up for any other woman who was supposed to come into my life, because now you would have proven the childhood me right."

Ofweneke also acknowledged his struggle with alcohol, which he admitted made him think of women in a way that wasn’t healthy for his relationships. He decided to quit alcohol and has been clean for seven months.

