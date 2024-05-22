Ruto apologises to daughter in a moment of reflection during U.S state visit

President William Ruto issued an apology to his daughter during his visit to Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, acknowledging her foresight regarding the potential of the film industry.

This introspective moment happened on May 21, amidst discussions about enhancing Kenya's creative sector and marked a significant turning point for the president and potentially, for the country's approach to the arts and media.

President William Ruto's daughters accompanied him to the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto apologised to his daughter for declining her proposal to study film.

"Now I see what you could see 8 years ago," President Ruto said.

More than just a personal moment, President Ruto's apology signalled a broader shift in governmental perspective towards the creative industries.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto with their daughters meet Steve Harvey in the US Pulse Live Kenya

Recognising the economic and cultural power of film and media, as evidenced by Tyler Perry's success, the president expressed a renewed pledge to support and invest in Kenya's creative economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that The Tyler Perry Studios tour was an inspiration to put more effort and resources in the creative sector of the economy.

The head of state added that he was encouraged by the huge potential for collaboration and partnership with such institutions that could help young talented youth to monetize their creativity.

"I have seen, I have experienced, and now I know better," he declared.

President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto, U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman and Eddie Butita at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on May 21, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto meet Steve Harvey at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on May 21, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of the videos taken during the trip, President Ruto can be heard challenging one of Kenya's successful content creators Eddie Butita about when Kenya will be ripe for such investments in the country.

President Ruto's experience at Tyler Perry Studios could indeed mark a new chapter for Kenya, one where creative arts are not just seen as hobbies or minor sectors but as crucial elements of national identity and economic growth.

Speaking on his own experience, Butita said that meeting media personality Steve Harvey was a dream come true.

"We had great conversations on how to equip and train talents for business success in showbiz it is show and business and I'm happy our creatives are factored in this conversations," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto and Eddie Butita meet Steve Harvey in the U.S. on May 21, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya