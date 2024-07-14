Ruto offered me a CS position this week & I declined – Azimio Principal reveals

Wajackoyah noted that he was called and informed of the offer but declined to take it as he is not impressed with the way in which the Kenya Kwanza administration has been managing the country.

Wajackoyah who was speaking during the burial ceremony of Henry Ongoma, brother of former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, added that he told further advised the caller to offer the position to any other person interested.

“I have been offered to be a minister. Nilipigiwa simu juzi. Nimeambia Ruto, ‘pack your position, give it to whoever wants it and go to hell with it. I don’t give a damn. I’m very bitter today,” Wajackoyah declared.



The claims come barely days after President William Ruto sent his entire cabinet packing, except for Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua whose offices were not impacted by the move.

Ruto's expectations of new cabinet

President Ruto is in the process of assembling another cabinet and shared with Kenyans that the new cabinet will be the face of Kenya and will reflect the will of the people.

“You all saw what I did this week so that I remake this government well. This will allow us to unite Kenya,” stated Ruto.

“Going forward, we are going to work as Kenyans making sure that we harness every opportunity, talent and capability so that we build our economy, create jobs, manage our debt, deal decisively with corruption and make sure Kenya marches forward.” Added the President.

DP Gachagua's expectations of new cabinet

On his part, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua noted that the new Cabinet should not include arrogant characters who will be preoccupied with politics instead of serving Kenyans.

"We are supporting you 100% in your decision to disband your Cabinet to reconstitute a new one that will help you in working for Kenyans. The CSs who are not arrogant and who are not politicking, those who will be with you to help you steer the country.

“Ours is to assure you of our total support as you reconstitute your government so that you will get a good team that will create efficiency, harmony and which will put Kenyans before their interests," Gachagua remarked.

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Pulse Live Kenya