RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Either watoke Kenya ama wasafiri waende mbinguni - Ruto issues another warning

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto clearly spelt out the limited options available, narrowing them to two

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

After issuing a similar warning conveying the three limited options that sugar cartels had, President William Ruto has once again issued a similar warning to terrorists causing unrest in Lamu, this time limiting their options to two.

While addressing a crowd on Saturday, November 4, 2023, the president made it clear that the government will not relent in its fight against terrorism, specifically the Al Shabaab terror group that has been linked to a number of attacks in the country.

Ruto clarified that instructions had been given to relevant agencies and state officials to ensure that the militants are flushed out of the country.

He narrowed down their options to two: Either leaving the country or embarking on a journey to meet their creator.

"Hatuezi kuruhusu wahalifu na magaidi wakuje kujenga kibanda hapa na ndio sababu hio tumekubaliana na mawaziri kwamba maghaidi lazima watoke hii Lamu, na wasipotoka tutapambana na wao. Mambo ya maghaidi hapa either watoke Kenya ama wasafiri waende mbinguni," Ruto stated.

List of wanted terror suspects

Speaking at the same event, Defense Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale warned terrorists in the country that their days are numbered, reiterating the government’s commitment to win the war against terror.

READ: Al Shabaab militants die after IED backfires on them

He also warned anyone who could be financing terrorism activities or sympathizing with terrorists that their days are numbered.

File image of Defense CS Aden Duale addressing residents of Wajir County
File image of Defense CS Aden Duale addressing residents of Wajir County Pulse Live Kenya

"Sisi tutapiga vita na Al Shabaab ndani ya Somalia na hapa, na wale ambao watakua wanahusiana na kufanya kazi na magaidi basi siku zenu ziko chache sana," Duale stated.

Last month, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki released names and photos of wanted suspects believed to be behind terrorism activities in the coastal county of Lamu and Boni forest.

“We will give notice to those criminals to surrender to the nearest police station, chief’s centre. if they don’t surrender, we will look for them we will find them and we will do what we must,”

Kindiki said while releasing the list.

The CS noted that the 35 are wanted over the attack at the American military base at Manda in 2020 and murdering civilians.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

