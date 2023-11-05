Either watoke Kenya ama wasafiri waende mbinguni - Ruto issues another warning

While addressing a crowd on Saturday, November 4, 2023, the president made it clear that the government will not relent in its fight against terrorism, specifically the Al Shabaab terror group that has been linked to a number of attacks in the country.

Ruto clarified that instructions had been given to relevant agencies and state officials to ensure that the militants are flushed out of the country.

He narrowed down their options to two: Either leaving the country or embarking on a journey to meet their creator.

"Hatuezi kuruhusu wahalifu na magaidi wakuje kujenga kibanda hapa na ndio sababu hio tumekubaliana na mawaziri kwamba maghaidi lazima watoke hii Lamu, na wasipotoka tutapambana na wao. Mambo ya maghaidi hapa either watoke Kenya ama wasafiri waende mbinguni," Ruto stated.

List of wanted terror suspects

Speaking at the same event, Defense Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale warned terrorists in the country that their days are numbered, reiterating the government’s commitment to win the war against terror.

He also warned anyone who could be financing terrorism activities or sympathizing with terrorists that their days are numbered.

"Sisi tutapiga vita na Al Shabaab ndani ya Somalia na hapa, na wale ambao watakua wanahusiana na kufanya kazi na magaidi basi siku zenu ziko chache sana," Duale stated.

Last month, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki released names and photos of wanted suspects believed to be behind terrorism activities in the coastal county of Lamu and Boni forest.

“We will give notice to those criminals to surrender to the nearest police station, chief’s centre. if they don’t surrender, we will look for them we will find them and we will do what we must,”

Kindiki said while releasing the list.

